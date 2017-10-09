Chief Putney shouldn’t blindly side with officers

More Videos 3:52 Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised Pause 1:22 The ABCs of Charter Schools 1:07 Michael Jordan on connecting to the community 0:53 Panthers Cam Newton on the team's big-time plays Sunday 2:23 Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 0:38 NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. wins Bank of America 500 1:34 Police dash cam films possible tornado in North Carolina 9:50 Part of the 'Antidote': Local jazz 1:22 Charlotte's mayoral candidates Vi Lyles and Kenny Smith: Back to Basics 0:21 Charlotte police shoot, kill man who had his hands raised Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised GRAPHIC CONTENT: Body cam footage obtained by the Charlotte Observer through a court order reveals that CMPD shot and killed Rueben Galindo, 29, who had called 911 and said he had a gun but no bullets. A dispatcher told officers that a Spanish-speaking man had called and wanted officers to help him. This officers who fired were Courtney Suggs and David Guerra. The 911 audio call between Galindo and the dispatcher in real time reveal the final moments of his life. GRAPHIC CONTENT: Body cam footage obtained by the Charlotte Observer through a court order reveals that CMPD shot and killed Rueben Galindo, 29, who had called 911 and said he had a gun but no bullets. A dispatcher told officers that a Spanish-speaking man had called and wanted officers to help him. This officers who fired were Courtney Suggs and David Guerra. The 911 audio call between Galindo and the dispatcher in real time reveal the final moments of his life.

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Body cam footage obtained by the Charlotte Observer through a court order reveals that CMPD shot and killed Rueben Galindo, 29, who had called 911 and said he had a gun but no bullets. A dispatcher told officers that a Spanish-speaking man had called and wanted officers to help him. This officers who fired were Courtney Suggs and David Guerra. The 911 audio call between Galindo and the dispatcher in real time reveal the final moments of his life.