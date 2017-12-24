HAPPY HOLIDAYS TO ALL

After an unforgettable 2016, the news barely slowed down in 2017. This holiday season, the Observer editorial board – and our eight new contributing columnists – want to thank you for caring enough about our community, state and nation to read about current events and engage in a conversation about public affairs. Even in these times, we have no doubt that people with differing perspectives can work together successfully when they do so with an open heart and a common goal of improving life for all.
