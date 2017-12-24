The Observer editorial board and contributing columnists: Front row (L-R): Nancy Webb, Ann Caulkins, Kevin Siers, Judy Schindler. Back row: Toussaint Romain, Jesse Schwab, Matt Olin, Taylor Batten, Peter St. Onge, Issac Bailey, Mark Washburn, Billy Maddalon. Three others pictured below.
Editorials

HAPPY HOLIDAYS TO ALL

The Observer editorial board

December 24, 2017 03:49 PM

After an unforgettable 2016, the news barely slowed down in 2017. This holiday season, the Observer editorial board – and our eight new contributing columnists – want to thank you for caring enough about our community, state and nation to read about current events and engage in a conversation about public affairs. Even in these times, we have no doubt that people with differing perspectives can work together successfully when they do so with an open heart and a common goal of improving life for all.

