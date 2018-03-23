Prisons won't change until we care about prisoners

We don’t care what happens behind prison bars and metal doors.
We don’t care how many women are assaulted by guards and fellow prisoners.
We don’t care how many men are raped.
Because they deserve whatever they get for whatever they did.
I know that was likely the response of many who read The Charlotte Observer’s latest article on the compounding dangers inside North Carolina’s prisons, even if it was unspoken or unacknowledged. Staffing shortages are worsening, with a 22 percent vacancy rate in the state’s maximum-security prisons. Politicians and prison officials are struggling to deal with the growing crisis. Guards and other staff members who remain on the job are frequently asked to do more – even though they know four employees were fatally attacked at Pasquotank Correctional Institution in October during an escape attempt; a prison sergeant was beaten to death at Bertie Correctional by a fire extinguisher-wielding inmate; and that Rosie Anderson felt compelled to post a video on Facebook of when she was attacked in Central Prison in 2015 to make the public aware of the dangers.
Prison guards know if a fight breaks out, they will be woefully outnumbered and may have to respond alone, not knowing how quickly another overworked colleague might be able to join them. That doesn’t include the stress of knowing they are underpaid and underappreciated, and that such stress often culminates in unbearable relationships at home.
Prisoners are aware of the stress the guards are under and have begun responding accordingly. I know because one of my brothers, James McDaniel, is holed up in a maximum-security prison in South Carolina where the same staffing problems exist. Prisoners know if they get attacked they will likely be on their own. He told me about a fellow prisoner who was murdered in his dorm not too long ago. A group of maybe 10 prisoners had broken into his cell and beaten and stabbed him repeatedly. His dead body lay on the floor for more than a half hour before a guard showed up.
“A riot can pop off and we’re locked inside a building, and police don’t come in unless they got 200 officers,” James told me. “They will not run inside a building to save you, even if they see 10 people on camera stabbing you.”
Under such circumstances, prisoners are likely to take things into their own hands. That’s one of the reasons gangs and other such alliances are prevalent. They consider it self-protection and self-preservation as they try to bring order to a place where chaos reigns, which only causes more chaos.
Prisoners and prison guards are fighting an uphill battle because so few of us care what goes on behind those bars, and because not many of us care about the inhumanity built into the design of the system. We refer to prisons as rehabilitation centers because we know in a sane world, one in which all lives really mattered, we’d want the men and women who have been incarcerated to return to society – and most will return one day – to be better people than when they went in.
In a sane world, we’d want the man who murdered or raped or broke into someone’s home or sold drugs or is serving time for a crime he didn’t commit, to be treated as the full, complex human beings they are, even as they are held to account for their awful deeds.
Instead, our bloodlust and the societal elevation of revenge above justice have convinced too many of us that we should not care. Until that changes, our growing prison crisis won’t.
