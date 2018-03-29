Should Wells Fargo take action on gun purchases?

Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan was in Charlotte this week to meet with company stakeholders and sit down for a wide-ranging interview with Charlotte Observer reporters and the editorial board.
One thread of questioning involved Wells Fargo's relationships with the NRA and gunmakers in the wake of the shooting that killed 17 in Parkland, Florida, last month. Some banks are examining their policies involving those gunmakers. Some are taking action, including New York-based Citigroup, which announced that all of its retail clients would be forbidden from selling firearms to someone under 21 or who hadn't passed a background check. Also, Citigroup's retail clients would not be able to sell high capacity magazines or the bump stocks used in the shooting that killed 58 in Las Vegas last October.
Where was Wells Fargo on this issue?, the Observer's Rick Rothacker asked.
Sloan, who acknowledged that Wells Fargo has relationships with gun manufacturers, said his bank wants to "make sure they're following whatever the laws might be." Also, he said: "We're in dialogue with those customers and providing them with feedback in terms of what we're hearing not only from our own customers but other stakeholders."
When asked what new measures the company was taking, Sloan reiterated that it is "providing feedback."
In other words, Wells Fargo isn't pursuing new policies at this point.
This is understandably a delicate issue for the bank, as it is for any big corporation. We think companies, like individuals, should feel free to declare their principles and exercise them in how they do business, but we do recognize why some are reluctant to annoy customers who inevitably would disagree. For better or worse, however, corporations have long helped set this country's principles - perhaps as much as lawmakers. They shouldn't shrink from declaring what's right and wrong.
Sloan has a different discomfort - and a pertinent question - when it comes to banks.
"I don't know if Americans, regardless of which side of the issue you might be on, on whether or not folks should own guns or which type they should purchase, do they really want their bank to be making that decision?" he said.
He's right. While we believe that assault-style weapons should be banned by lawmakers - and that Congress should limit the purchase of at least some firearms to those under 21 or unable to pass a background check - Americans should be uncomfortable traveling down a road in which banks, credit card companies or other financial institutions interfere on principle in the purchases of legal products and services.
Wells Fargo has an additional optical issue to consider. Municipal and state governments, including San Francisco and the state of California, have pulled back on doing business with the bank in the wake of several scandals involving sales practices, auto insurance and discriminatory lending.
We're sure individuals are also contemplating whether they want to do business with a company that's too often showed a deficit of principles. We're less sure we want banks or any financial institution involved in those kind of individual choices.
