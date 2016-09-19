Live to fight another day, Gov. McCrory

Put hubris aside and give up on HB2
One of the things you learn in life is that things are not always black and white but, rather, shades of gray. Even when all of your life you believed that women are different than men and that they require separate bathrooms and showers. Then someone comes along and says “not so fast buddy, there are people who fall into borderline categories and they should not be dismissed.” Indeed they should not. With that in mind, it is time for Republicans and Gov. Pat McCrory to put their hubris aside and give up on HB2. North Carolina is losing money and prestige and a business decision has to be made to retreat, regroup and live to fight another day.
Barry Marshall, Charlotte
You like compromise – until now
In response to “City Council shouldn’t sell out LGBT community” (Sept. 19 editorial):
What hypocrites you are. After constantly preaching “compromise” between liberals and conservatives, Democrats and Republicans, you come out and say there is no compromise on HB2.
Honest brokering by the restaurant and business community to try and save jobs, lost wages and state prestige is basically just tossed aside by the Observer editorial board in saying no rescinding of this ridiculous ordinance should be considered by the City Council.
You know the legislature is solidly committed to its position on HB2 and the only solution is a “reset” through compromise on both sides.
Marty Pearsall, Charlotte
City could help end HB2 nightmare
Seize the moment, Mayor Jennifer Roberts and City Council. Drop the ordinance. Call it a victory and move on. The state legislature will eliminate HB2 and our long nightmare will be over.
Richard Sesler, Charlotte
Charlotte didn’t cause mess, state did
It seems a bit ridiculous that Gov. McCrory and the legislature are insisting that Charlotte must take the first step in repairing the damage to our economy wreaked by their own misstep in rushing through a law shot through with bigotry.
Charlotte’s anti-discrimination ordinance would have caused not a ripple of the backlash that has been unleashed as a result of their punitive and petty HB2.
Governor, you broke it; you fix it!
Janet Taylor, Lincolnton
The bankers get away (again)
Wells Fargo management would like for 5,300 people’s jobs and the $185 million fine to be the price for their unauthorized account-opening scandal. This should not be. The fine is about two days’ profits. The 5,300 employees are the sacrificial lambs whose choices were to either follow orders or get fired. Management remains untouched.
We are finally coming out of the worst recession since the Depression, caused by the big banks’ dishonest practices. It’s about time taxpayers stop seeing bankers walk away with golden parachutes, but instead, being led to new accommodations – while cuffed.
Joe Spencer, Charlotte
If it walks and talks like a fascist...
In response to “Four ways Donald Trump is not a fascist” (Sept. 16 Opinion):
Professor Davis Brown makes a valiant effort to put lipstick on the face of a fascist pig. Granted, Donald Trump might not be a fascist in the fullest 1930s sense of the term. But his techniques borrow heavily from the fascist canon. He emphasizes the “leadership principle”: only he can save the country. He makes vague and simplistic, unrealistic promises. He surrounds himself with thuggish assistants. He appeals to nativist fears and hatreds, manipulates people’s passions, and sets group against group. He invites the use of violence on smaller and larger scales and seems to want a private militia. He condemns opponents to perdition. Clearly, Trump demonstrates fascistic characteristics best kept out of the White House.
C. E. Edmondson, Davidson
Letter writer both offensive, illogical
In response to “Women to blame for big government” (Sept. 19 Forum):
Last I looked, the Senate and the House consisted predominantly of old, white men! So I’m not sure how women are to blame for big government. If “limited government” was killed by giving women the right to vote, some things are truly better off dead!
Sham Ostapko, Huntersville
