Roberts to blame for much of past week’s unrest

Mayor shows she’s in over her head
In response to “After Scott shooting, we need leadership” (Sept. 25 Our View):
To put it quite simply, Jennifer Roberts should resign from the mayor’s seat. Even the New York Times implied that she is in over her head. Much of what happened during the riots could have been avoided had she acted in an emergency situation rather than let the clock tick away.
Part of her problem is that she is arrogant and thinks she knows everything. Because of her, our reputation has been damaged, some businesses have been looted and bars and restaurants and stores have lost thousands of dollars. It is time for her to move on.
Jim Beatty, Charlotte
Shooting another hit to Charlotte
Another questionable police shooting. Another life lost. A crushing blow to the Charlotte image nationwide; economic losses no doubt in the millions. Finally, there will no doubt be a seven-figure payout when the civil suit is filed.
If I am the mayor, I tell the police chief that this is unacceptable. The city cannot afford to spend its money on these questionable actions. When someone is shot, there must be no doubt that this was the only alternative.
Ken Currence, Charlotte
We still have much work to do
In 1968 I was a boy living on the edge of Washington, DC, when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. We could see the smoke from the burning neighborhoods and the National Guard on every street corner.
Nearly 50 years later, but still with the naivete of that 11-year-old, I have fooled myself into believing that all of the changes Dr. King championed have succeeded. Last week’s events were a sobering reminder that as a community we have much work to do.
Rich Lyman, Charlotte
Too many of us aren’t listening
The city’s leaders come together to bring about peace with a free Peace concert at the Belk. The words of Lincoln are replayed but words without action are meaningless. The Negro National Anthem played – do whites even recognize the music? And finally, are many of the rioters are listening to this performance?
Riots only come when voices aren’t heard, frustration builds, nothing changes but an explosion of angry humanity. It’s time for change now.
Janet Lama, Charlotte
Pittenger shows ignorance, privilege
In response to “Pittenger says he’s sorry he said the protesters ‘hate white people’”... (Sept. 23):
I beg to disagree with Robert Pittenger’s statement that “They hate white people because white people are successful and they’re not.” Not all black people hate whites, including a majority of the protesters who are hardworking people. But once again a few unruly protesters in a group are used as a marker to judge an entire race.
Pittenger’s statement shows how his privileged life makes him clueless/blinded to protesters attempting to make a statement about our unequal judicial system. His success or that of other white people is due largely to an entrenched economical, judicial, political system that was created by white males and continues to favor them.
Megan Wilson, Charlotte
What it will take for me to disarm
In response to “First step: We as a nation must disarm” (Sept. 25 Forum):
Forum writer David Vickers-Koch has an outstanding idea! Why didn’t someone think of it sooner? Let’s ALL voluntarily disarm!
But until Mr. Vickers-Koch figures out how to get all the illegally owned firearms off the streets first – guns that are typically used by people with the intent of doing ill will to others and without any intention of giving them up – I think I’ll hang on to mine.
LV Jones, Charlotte
Don’t show contempt for our flag, anthem
The liberal progressive movement in this country is poisoning our youth. Young people are being told their country is wrought with racism and bigotry and it’s OK to disrespect our flag and national anthem.
Capitalism and democracy are not perfect institutions, but they are a hell of a lot better than communism, socialism and dictatorships; that’s the direction our left wing counterparts are headed.
Honoring our flag and anthem is symbolic; showing contempt for them is unacceptable.
Dickie Benzie, Charlotte
