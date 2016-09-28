We must fix flaws in police policies

Policing policies need an overhaul
The recent violence sickens my heart.
It lays bare prejudices on all sides and shows the widening flaws in our policing and gun policies.
On the one side we have our hard-working, dedicated police force, members of which continuously put themselves in harm’s way.
On the other side, we live in an open-carry handgun state. Police have to assume every citizen they approach is armed and possibly out of control.
We can and should have dialogue to address the roots of poverty and discrimination. But I see the need for game-changing policing policies to stop the killing.
Enough is enough.
Melissa Conway, Charlotte
No need for mayor, police chief to resign
In response to “Activists: Charlotte mayor, police chief should resign” (Sept. 27):
The mayor and police chief are not to blame and there should not be any consideration or call for their resignation.
I commend them both, and the entire police department.
It seems so “double-standard” to me that after the man arrested for shooting Justin Carr admitted he did it, there is no protest against him or his actions.
Is it only if a police officer does the shooting that it matters, Bree Newsome? I thought all black lives mattered.
Gene Odom, Monroe
Putney was steady, rational, calm
We in Charlotte are so blessed to have Kerr Putney as our police chief.
I want to thank him for his rational, calm, steady demeanor throughout this incident.
Sue Harrell,Charlotte
Local leaders, get out of your bubble
In response to “Did Charlotte miss signs of mounting anger in the community?” (Sept. 28):
A friend who is a retired African American police officer who rose high in the ranks at CMPD has been predicting for years that Charlotte was going to blow up at some point.
When asked if this is what he had been talking about, he said, “Yup.”
Maybe our “leaders” are spending too much time in their bubbles, not talking and listening to the right people.
How can anyone lead a community parts of which they don’t even know?
Araminta Johnston, Charlotte
Here’s why Trump’s tax returns matter
In response to “Donald sees forest fire, Hillary just trees” (Sept. 28 Forum):
Forum writer Ed Mesko says: “ Birther talk and Donald Trump’s taxes aren’t issues.”
I beg to differ. These are very important issues for someone running for commander in chief.
Trump’s business ties to Russia are something voters want to know about, as it could certainly affect his decisions when choosing between what’s best for the country vs. his own interests.
The way to clear this mystery up is to release his tax returns.
Laura Reich, Matthews
Trump supports economic freedom
It is obvious from the debate if an individual wants cradle to grave care by the federal government then that was promised by Hillary Clinton.
How to pay for it: Tax the rich and businesses.
What Democrats fail to mention is that there is not enough rich people’s money to solve all the problems and a business tax is always passed on to the consumer.
Even though Trump is an unknown quantity, we can see that he is for more economic freedom than Clinton. Fewer taxes and regulations will produce a stronger economy.
Elton Shoemaker, Charlotte
Trump comeback? He can’t change his spots
Can the leopard change its spots? Nor can Trump change his personality or life-long behavior.
He has always badgered people, exaggerated or lied about his “great deals,” failed at diplomacy and tact, and cannot admit mistakes. He does not listen to others and tries to talk over them or shut them up.
Donald cannot “come back” in the next debate because he doesn’t know he lost the first one.
Joe Sutterlin, Charlotte
Clinton favors job-killing policies
Hillary Clinton’s opposition to trickle-down economics sure has worked. High taxes and over-regulation have resulted in fewer factories and fewer good-paying factory jobs.
Christ Koconis, Charlotte
