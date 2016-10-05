Chamber retreat should’ve been here, not in Asheville

Chamber should’ve met in Charlotte
Why did the Charlotte Chamber have its meeting in Asheville? With Charlotte hotels and restaurants hurting from the various decisions and events in the past few weeks, the Chamber could have booked rooms here in Charlotte and eaten in local restaurants and helped our businesses recoup a little of their lost revenues.
I am sure it was already planned, but plans can be changed. A lot of us had to do just that.
Dottie Toney, Charlotte
Show of support for CMPD much needed
In response to “Without mayor, council letter backs police chief” (Oct. 4):
Bravo to the Charlotte City Council for its letter supporting the officers and chief of Charlotte’s police force. Great to see that at least a part of local government is on the right track.
Gary M. Fink, Thomasville
It doesn’t mean other lives don’t matter
In response to “What’s wrong with ‘All lives matter?’ ” (Oct. 4 Forum):
Forum writer William Harraman questions “Black Lives Matter” vs. “All Lives Matter,” and asks, “What am I missing?”
The best answer lies in an analogy.
If an infection is threatening your right arm you go to your doctor and ask him/her to save that arm.
You are simply providing information on which limb is at greatest risk and asking that the focus be on that limb.
Identifying where the problem is is necessary to treat the immediate threat.
No doctor would interpret that as meaning you don’t think the other limbs matter.
Jerry Simon, Charlotte
The irony of Trump’s income tax fiasco
What’s wrong with Donald Trump not paying taxes? Seriously?
He does this while admonishing minority populations for being a burden on the country and not paying their fair share and while complaining about failing bridges, highways, etc.!
I guess the poor and middle-class among us once again are expected to bear the burden of keeping our country running while the wealthy can afford tax lawyers to find the loopholes.
The irony is beyond measure.
Connie Freeman, Charlotte
Trump just did what many others do
Hillary Clinton used a private server in her home to do government business as Secretary of State.
She deleted over 30,000 emails and made false claims as to the content of some.
All of this is OK with those who support her.
It appears Donald Trump did not pay taxes due to business losses, and the Clinton camp tries to paint him as a tax cheat. He has said it was all legal under U.S. tax code.
Raise your hand if you don’t try and pay less tax each year on your return. I thought so.
Robert Elmore, Charlotte
I see Trump’s actions as un-American
As a Vietnam veteran, to hear someone who wants to be our president brag about refusing to pay federal income taxes for a number of years is very disappointing.
It is also disappointing to hear this person call our military a “disaster” and say he knows more than our generals about dealing with our enemies.
In fact, to me, it’s downright un-American.
Bonner Mills, Mount Holly
I spy an architectural nightmare
Another blight on the landscape: The Waverly project near Providence and Ardrey Kell roads.
It’s best described as an architectural nightmare – buildings with a multitude of different sizes, shapes and colors, with no apparent regard for eye appeal.
From a design standpoint, it almost looks like a kindergarten Lego assignment.
Plus, throw in apartments, a hotel, and what do you get? An urban blight.
Can’t wait to see what the next project across the street will look like.
Richard Dee, Charlotte
Cable crew sure did a job on my yard
To homeowners dealing with the onslaught of equipment and workers in their neighborhoods to install the U-verse system for AT&T, beware:
Their promises of repairing the damage to your yard are nothing but thin air.
In spring, my front yard was host to heavy equipment, cable, water geysers, and people.
They left behind a very large brown dirt patch and a buried water meter.
Repeated calls are pointless. Just spend the money and have it repaired yourself.
AT&T, don’t bother to ask if I want to subscribe – unless I can pay with dirt.
Chris Bryant, Charlotte
