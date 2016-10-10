There’s not enough lipstick to cover Trump’s piggish behavior

There’s no dressing up Donald Trump
In response to “Trump’s lewd, crude comments about women recorded” (Oct. 8):
The new and tawdry revelations about Donald Trump bring to mind Sarah Palin’s famous quote when she said, ‘What’s the difference between a hockey mom and a pit bull? Lipstick.’ To which President Obama countered with, ‘You can put lipstick on a pig but it’s still a pig.’
You can apply this to Trump. He’s still the same old potty-mouthed Donald who should do the decent thing and step aside.
Of course, he won’t because he’s hell bent on wrecking the Republican Party.
Herb Stark, Mooresville
This GOP voter is voting for Hillary
Dear Donald Trump,
I am a registered N.C. Republican.
And while I appreciate the Republican Party’s focus on my Second Amendment rights, on Election Day I will be executing my Nineteenth Amendment rights to vote for Hillary Clinton.
Alicia Durand, Misenheimer
Lewd talk not new, lack of privacy is
It should not come as a surprise that men and women in prominent positions have been making derogatory comments in private about the opposite sex like forever.
Human nature has not changed. The change is technology invading private lives.
Patrick Baines, Charlotte
Sick of gender double standards
There is a Buzz in Saturday’s paper that every citizen should read and contemplate: “What if the roles were reversed and the female candidate (Hillary) had five kids from three men?”
The writer is pointing out that we have a double standard for men (Trump) in that no one seems concerned about a man having had five kids from three marriages, but would question the morals and stability of a woman who has been married three times and had five kids, especially if she were President.
Robert Culbertson, Charlotte
No matter what, I’m sticking with Trump
I realize your paper is supportive of Hillary and now with this tape will feed the frenzy like crazy.
Did he kill someone? Do we know if he was even serious or just bragging as many men have done? And yet, the entire media and life-long politicians are calling for his resignation. They are all hypocrites and it makes me want to vote for him more and more. Shame on you, your one-way thinking media friends and all the life-long politicians.
Harvey Auger, Charlotte
When will Hillary Clinton apologize?
I felt deflated by the recent release of the tapes on Donald Trump. He did the right thing by apologizing. I’d like to say we can now put this issue behind us, but Hillary Clinton and her media allies will not allow that.
All I can say is after a well-documented history of Hillary’s activities, we have yet to hear a single apology.
Jay Privette, Charlotte
GOP is reaping bitter fruit Tea Party sowed
In 2010, the Republican Party opened its doors to the Tea Party to use them to defeat President Obama. They failed. The Tea Party took control of the Republican Party, culminating in the nomination of Donald Trump. They sold their soul for power and now must live or die with the consequences.
Republican Senator Burr and Gov. Pat McCrory are joined at the hip with Trump regardless of any feeble attempt to express “outrage” at his despicable actions.
Steven Porter, Charlotte
Trump is not fit to be America’s president
Why would I want to elect a guy President who is like the guy I wanted to impeach in the late ‘90s because of his infidelity? Mr. Trump does not represent the moral integrity of our country for the office of presidency, regardless of whatever campaign policy he has.
Chip Stout, Charlotte
‘Mockingbird’ story a beacon of truth
In response to “Do you want to be more empathetic? Pick up a book” (Oct. 8 Viewpoint):
I enjoy reading Kay McSpadden’s articles on teaching. Her piece on “To Kill a Mockingbird,” one of my favorite books, is exemplary. The mission of teaching empathy through literature resonates and Harper Lee’s novel is a pertinent and profound example, using Atticus to teach Jem, Scout and us. Many thanks for including McSpadden’s pearls of wisdom in your paper.
Keith Wilson, Charlotte
