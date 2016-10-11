Sen. Burr is putting party ahead of country

Burr must reject Trump as unfit
In response to “N.C. Republicans hope Trump’s issues don’t harm state races” (Oct. 11):
Sen. Richard Burr, chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, is supporting Donald Trump for president.
He apparently does this knowing full well that “the Donald” may be a pawn of Vladimir Putin. This is downright dangerous.
When does Sen. Burr put country ahead of party and reject Trump as being unfit for the office of president?
If he’s unwilling to do that, N.C. voters should reject Sen. Burr for his extremely poor judgment.
Chris Porier, Charlotte
Health of GOP must come first for Burr
Past dictators have started their rise by jailing opponents after winning an election.
Sen. Burr declares he is still supporting Trump.
We know Sen. Burr is in a tough race and that dropping Trump could lose the support of his most radical segment, but at some point a candidate who is promising to jail the competition has to be discarded for the health of the Republican Party and America.
Chad McGee, Charlotte
Can’t excuse Bill and condemn Donald
I am not defending Donald Trump or his comments from 2005, but I do want to address the many people who defended Bill Clinton’s escapades in the late ’90s.
They said, “boys will be boys.” They told us “it’s just about sex and doesn’t have anything to do with his job performance.”
The bar was lowered for Bill Clinton and character didn’t matter to them.
For these same people to now claim that they want a higher standard, just because the candidate is a Republican, is the height of hypocrisy.
Joanna Thompson , Charlotte
Private comments exposed real Trump
On paper I look like a Donald Trump supporter – older Caucasian male, previous business owner, registered Republican most of my life.
I am 56 years old and none of my classmates in high school or college, or fellow business associates, ever spoke in the terms Trump used. Not in the high school locker room, after a business dinner and cocktails, or on the golf or tennis courts.
Real men do not talk like that.
It’s said that what you do in private shows your real character. This is a pretty clear picture of Trump’s real character.
Ken Owensby, Charlotte
11-year-old comment is immaterial
Our beloved country is $19 trillion in debt, our military has been emasculated, our foreign policy is in shambles, we face an existential threat from Muslim radicals, there are race riots in our streets, our economy is moribund, our liberty is in the balance due to upcoming Supreme Court vacancies, and we have a liar as the Democrat nominee for president.
This, and some of us say their vote will be affected, even decided, by an 11-year-old conversation that had nothing to do with public policy.
Really?
Philip Van Hoy, Charlotte
Candidates must be held accountable
In response to “In Charlotte, Pence takes firm stand behind Trump” (Oct. 11):
Gov. Mike Pence may be right when he says God forgives true penitents.
Voters, however, must hold candidates accountable.
On that standard, Donald Trump’s bragging about groping women disqualifies him from any office.
Tim Mead, Charlotte
Developers can, must help change Charlotte
In response to “Business leaders: ‘Charlotte way’ isn’t enough anymore” (Oct. 5) and related articles:
When developers come in and sell their great ideas to “improve” the city by razing a neighborhood and building new housing, restaurants, parks, etc., it does not help those who have to relocate.
City officials and City Council approve these plans that kick some of our lower income members to the curb.
If we really want to help everyone, then developers invest your time and money to improve some of these neighborhoods to provide some incentive for these individuals to get back on their feet.
It should not only be about making a buck at the cost of Charlotte’s citizens.
Be part of the solution instead of part of the problem!
Patrick Schado Sr., Charlotte
