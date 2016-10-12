Who received those tax cuts, Gov. McCrory? I sure didn’t

All I got, governor, were higher taxes
Having just watched the debate between Gov. Pat McCrory and Attorney General Roy Cooper, I have a question for the governor.
Who received a tax cut?
My husband and I are retired on a fixed income. We used to get a small refund when we filed our state taxes.
In 2014 we had to pay over $500 to the state, and last year $250.
And we now must pay sales taxes for services like plumbing and HVAC repairs, etc.
So what exactly were our tax cuts?
Valerie Lewis, Denver, N.C.
Dems created the mess Cooper cites
In his ads, Attorney General Roy Cooper talks of the dismal state North Carolina’s affairs were in when he took office and how hard he has worked to “fix” them.
Since 1977, all but two N.C. governors have been Democrats.
Who, then, is responsible for these judicial, financial and educational messes Cooper talks about? Hmmm?
Sally Coulter, Charlotte
McCrory’s whining dishonors millions
In response to “McCrory says good friends shunned him, his wife over HB2” (Oct. 12):
Each time Gov. Pat McCrory whines about the suffering he has endured because of HB2 – drunken verbal assaults, withdrawn soiree invitations – and compares his daily trials to the oppression depicted in George Orwell’s “1984,” he insults and dishonors the millions who suffered and died in Stalin’s terror, which Orwell intended to memorialize with his novel.
Whether McCrory’s moral or historical ignorance is more offensive, neither speak well of his ability to govern.
Nicholas Holt, Charlotte
Trump isn’t perfect, but he’s best choice
In response to “Trump, Clinton come out swinging in bitter debate” (Oct. 10):
Hillary Clinton believes that Donald Trump is not fit to serve as president.
Hillary is a hypocrite as her faults appear to break laws and breach national security.
Trump is certainly not perfect, but he stands for the principles that America needs right now. He backs the Constitution, he has lived out the American Dream, supports the military and veterans, wants to control immigration, and reduce taxes.
Traci Cockerham, Charlotte
A painful display of predatory behavior
Donald Trump apologized for his “locker room talk” and had Bill Clinton’s accusers in the audience at the debate.
He made sure Hillary Clinton and all of us knew they were there.
It was smarmy, predatory, vicious behavior and we all watched it.
It’s no wonder every inch of my body hurt during that debate.
Micki McDonough, Charlotte
I don’t want Clinton selecting justices
In response to “Graham: Trump’s words ‘cannot be defended,’ but high court is top issue, (Oct. 9)”
Like Franklin Graham, I do not appreciate Trump’s verbiage in the 2005 recording. But which of you want Hillary Clinton selecting the Supreme Court justices who will control our laws for the next 30 or 40 years?
The 2016 election is much more a “judge election” than for a president for the next four years.
David Harrington, Statesville
I want my vote to send a message
In response to “Consider reality of third-party vote” (Oct. 13 Forum):
To those who condemn me for not voting for either of the major party candidates for president and say I’m wasting my right as a citizen, I have a different opinion.
Essentially, I am hoping several million citizens will replicate my position by making a selection for every option on the ballot except president.
I am hoping that there are at least some people in leadership positions of the major parties who will recognize that we are sending them a message: Nominate someone with presidential qualities or expect us to ignore your leadership!
Roger L. Bennett, Cornelius
Put your children back in public school
In response to “Business leaders: ‘Charlotte way’ isn’t enough anymore” (Oct. 5):
The people called “business leaders” by the Observer could start improving race relations and understanding by putting their children and grandchildren back into public school.
Until that happens, don’t preach to the rest of us.
Public school is not the “Charlotte way,” is it folks?
J.R. Cole Sr., Charlotte
