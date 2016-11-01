We didn’t expect all this hate when we moved to North Carolina

1:11 Massive destruction along Haiti's southern coast after Hurricane Matthew Pause

9:09 Woman finds 250-pound alligator swimming in her pool

1:03 Home opener for the Honeybees

0:43 One dead in Park Road wreck

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:29 PGA Championship preview

1:40 Mallard Creek BBQ

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

2:28 Supporters at Kinston rally explain why Trump is their candidate