We didn’t expect all this hate when we moved to North Carolina

New to N.C.; struck by all the hateful ads
I’m a recent new resident to North Carolina. We moved from out of state to enjoy family, the weather, and to retire here in this fine area.
One thing I wasn’t anticipating was the amount of “hate” here. Every political ad on TV just exudes hate about the candidates. I am constantly inundated with these messages of hate.
It’s apparent that crooks, thieves, liars and no one of character is running for public office.
These are the people that you – the public – have decided to be the leaders in this state? Maybe we made a bad decision to move here.
David Force, Charlotte
Double standard in Clinton probe
U.S. law holds that tax avoidance is OK, but tax evasion is a federal crime.
Donald Trump brags he has made billions, but admits he pays no federal income tax, claiming he has outsmarted the tax system.
Trump declines to release his tax returns and the IRS keeps them secret.
This situation suggests a likely cover-up of criminal tax evasion by Trump and a double standard for publicizing investigations of candidates for president.
Ed Hinson, Charlotte
Early voting makes less and less sense
The FBI tried so hard to avoid implicating Hillary Clinton in a breach of national security. They closed the case in July lacking enough evidence to suggest prosecution.
Now, the case is reopened. What? But I already voted, you say. You’re telling me I may have voted for a felon?
Please, tell me again why this early voting makes so much sense?
In this age of a 24-hour news cycle, is it that hard to wait until we have all the critical information necessary to choose a candidate?
Robert Walters, Charlotte
Comey’s just stirring pot, has no evidence
In response to “FBI email probe likely bad news” (Nov. 1 Forum):
Forum writer Pat LaRocca misuses the word “evidence” in writing about FBI Director James Comey’s ill-advised letter to Congress.
Comey admitted that he had no knowledge of anything that might implicate Hillary Clinton in anything questionable.
Releasing the letter simply allowed Donald Trump and Republicans to make outrageous and exaggerated claims to further stir the pot 11 days before the election.
David Offill, Charlotte
Say ‘yes’ to bonds to keep city healthy
This Election Day we have an opportunity to build more spaces to walk and bike in our city through the bond referendums.
Let’s invest in infrastructure that will improve our city and help us live healthier.
Good community planning increases the likelihood that people will have an active lifestyle.
As Charlotte grows, alternative transportation needs to be developed further or our quality of life will surely diminish.
These bonds will fund sidewalks, bike lanes, and support neighborhoods. Let’s continue to invest in the health and future of our great city!
Juddson Rupp, Charlotte
Wishful thinking on carbon emissions too
In response to “Wishful thinking endangers climate” (Oct. 28 Opinion):
Another wishful thought is that carbon emissions can be reduced while the price of carbon is so low.
Eleven nuclear power plants, which do not create CO2, are being shut down because natural gas is so cheap. Canada has agreed to raise the price of carbon by taxing fossil fuels.
As soon as the price of carbon includes the total cost to society, including sea level change, severe weather, and droughts like Syria, then we will adjust our power sources to fit the economics of global warming.
Richard Greene, Charlotte
Police too quick to resort to violence
In response to “Inside the 48 hours that shook Charlotte” (Oct. 29):
As a faith leader in the community, I accompanied the protesters.
I was astonished by how quickly police resorted to intimidation and violence when engaging with peaceful protesters.
I was there. I saw. I witnessed peaceful protesters being pushed and antagonized by police in military gear, which only escalated the situation of grieving protesters.
I was among those who were tear-gassed by police without a verbal warning.
Failing to question the information provided by police undermines the credibility of the Observer.
Our community deserves better.
Linda Flynn, Charlotte
Comments