Oakland fire reminds us: If your building is not up to code, you’re a criminal

Oakland tragedy 100 percent preventable
The writer is a senior fire inspector at the Charlotte Fire Department.
The recent tragedy in Oakland underscores the need for an effective and aggressive fire code enforcement program in every city. Such a horrible tragedy can be prevented through ensuring proper fire protection systems are in place, proper exiting is provided, and the space has been approved for the use intended.
Luckily, the Charlotte Fire Department has such a program in place, and I can remember several instances where we have discovered circumstances similar to those in Oakland, then prevented occupancy until we gained compliance. If your loved ones mention a future “party,” ask questions. And let this tragedy put all landlords and building owners on notice: You have a duty to ensure that the “use” of a building complies, and failure to do so is nothing short of criminal.
C. M. Wright, Charlotte
HB2 should be Cooper’s priority
Roy Cooper needs to make it a priority to repeal HB2. As a small business owner, I can tell you HB2 continues to drive away tourists because they don’t want to support a state perceived to discriminate against its LGBTQ community. This reputation is bad for our economy, and small businesses like mine are being hit especially hard.
This past August was one of the slowest sales months in our company’s history. Everyone is welcome at Videri Chocolate, but HB2 makes our state an unwelcoming place. Cooper needs to commit to overturn this law so we can get back to focusing on economic growth and supporting North Carolina’s small businesses.
Sam Ratto , Raleigh
Trump a decisive leader in Carrier deal
Call President-Elect Trump what you will but the action he took to keep a Carrier group in the U.S. shows that he is a decisive leader who says what he means and means what he says. One could argue that what he did with Carrier is largely “symbolic” but try telling that to the 800 people whose jobs he saved. Yes, there’s a new sheriff in town who is putting America first. How refreshing!
John S Perugini, Waxhaw
Lots of promises for Trump to break
Donald Trump emphatically pledged to lock her up, drain the swamp, build the wall, deport them all, register Muslims, bring back coal, bring back torture, ignore global warming, etc. Now that he has been elected, Trump is putting the alligators in charge of the swamp-draining and likewise reneging on almost every other promise that he made.
But we have a problem much bigger than Trump’s dishonest demagoguery, namely: Why do so many Americans want to hear such nihilistic negativity – and how will they react to all those broken promises?
Greg Carr, Cornelius
An easy way to de-escalate standoffs
In response to “Keith Scott shooting could still cost the city” (Dec. 3):
De-escalation requires two parties. It is always, “the police did not de-escalate.” It is hard to de-escalate when the other party is holding a gun and does not want to de-escalate. The police told Keith Scott to “drop the gun” at least 10 times. After any one of those commands had Scott dropped the gun, it would have been de-escalated immediately.
Arthur Selby, Mint Hill
4 more forgotten WWII lessons
In response to “World War II lessons learned and forgotten” (Dec. 3):
There are other lessons from WWII that seem to have been forgotten. Among them:
1. The evil, the power-hungry and the fanatically driven cannot and will not be appeased. 2. Depletion of our military capabilities can be near suicidal. 3. As a force for good in the world, America has been unequaled. 4. Be nice to those provincial, non-college educated, God-fearing, working class “deplorables.” They saved the world a quarter of a century after the “war to end all wars.” There is a good chance we’ll need their character and skills to do it again someday!
Cathy C. Floyd, Concord
ACC needs to stay out of politics
With the move to Orlando and then the lowest attendance in the history of the ACC Championship Game, the ACC made a political grandstand play at the expense of the conference and the universities. The league resorted to giving out free tickets but that failed miserably.
Yes, it hurt Charlotte’s economy for the past few days, but we will recover. The ACC will never get that money back. This game would have been a sellout in Charlotte but politics got in the way – sad.
Brian Park, Huntersville
