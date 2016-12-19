Charlotte leaders don’t care about traffic woes

Charlotte leaders ignore traffic woes
In response to “Do city leaders really know how much traffic a new project will bring?” (Dec. 18):
I do not think city leaders care about traffic, as it is all about more tax revenue. A great example is what is happening on Providence Road south of I-485. The traffic is already a nightmare and most of the two massive developments are not even close to being finished. No one who lives in the area is happy about it, but of course no one asked if we wanted it.
But, hey, there will be lots more tax revenue for the council to spend on more trolleys.
Dick Meyer, Charlotte
Thanks for nothing, Social Security
After four years with tiny or no raises, Social Security does it again with a 0.3 percent raise in 2017. My husband and I will get about $5 more every month. Good grief, can you spare it? Groceries, insurance premiums, etc., have risen astronomically. I read in the paper about Empty Stocking Funds and always get offended. The elderly have no place to go and say “our gas bill was astronomical and we need $70 to pay it.”
Sheila P. Burleson, Pineville
53% opposed Trump; some landslide
An American citizen by choice, I am deeply troubled by an electoral system that has given us a president who was rejected by 53 percent of the voters. But I really worry about the next four years under a leader who seems to believe he won a “massive landside victory.”
Holger Hansen, Indian Land, S.C.
Russians hung out Dems’ dirty laundry
There is no doubt the Russians hacked into servers and emails. Their motivations are less apparent. The U.S. and many others do the same thing. Remember our hacking Angela Merkel’s computers?
The Democrats were upset because it hung their dirty laundry out for all to see. A good lesson from this is clean up your act. And be far more worried about hacks into our financial systems that continue with regularity.
Bill Wallace, Charlotte
NC Republicans will reap what they sow
The unseemly rush by the Republican-controlled legislature to pass measures further limiting Democratic Governor-elect Roy Cooper’s power is a textbook example of short-sighted, bad government. These kinds of fundamental changes in governance deserve open deliberation, not hasty passage by a lame-duck legislature. In these and other matters, Republicans would have been well-advised to heed the advice in Matthew 7:12: “Do to others what you would have them do to you.” I expect they will be relearning the lesson of Galatians 6:7: “A man reaps what he sows.”
Steven P. Nesbit, Charlotte
Senate review is in the Constitution
Here is what is stated in Article III of the N.C. Constitution:
Sec. 5. Duties of Governor.
(8) Appointments. The Governor shall nominate and by and with the advice and consent of a majority of the Senators appoint all officers whose appointments are not otherwise provided for.
I think that this settles this non-issue.
Spencer R. Rackley IV, Charlotte
NC GOP is appalling this Republican
As a lifelong conservative Republican, I am disgusted with the outrageous and childish behavior of the Republicans in Raleigh. More importantly I am disgusted by the spineless behavior of Pat McCrory since he arrived in Raleigh as he pretended to be governor. The Republican leadership ran roughshod over him from day one and he and the current leadership are an embarrassment to all N.C. Republicans, as well as all of North Carolina. It is time to fumigate Raleigh.
Ken Randall, Matthews
Electoral College gives all states voice
In response to “Should we keep the Electoral College? Voters split” (Dec 19):
The United States is made up of 50 states, not three. If the Electoral College went away, candidates would likely spend all of their time in California, New York and Texas. That’s not exactly a good representation of our country. The Electoral College was put into place to give people in all states, big or small, rural or urban, a voice in electing our president.
Tripp Cherry, Matthews
Comments