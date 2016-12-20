City Council reversal was long overdue
In response to “N.C. to consider HB2 repeal after surprise Charlotte vote” (Dec. 20):
While I applaud the City Council repealing the controversial ordinance, I feel it should have been done months ago. Too many companies and events have refused to come to Charlotte because of this ordinance.
Also, by working with the state legislature, perhaps HB2 could have been repealed.
I find it ironic that some Republicans are calling it an egregious example of Democrats playing politics, as they voted to limit the power of the incoming Democratic governor.
Augie E. Beasley, Charlotte
N.C. lawmakers lie about power grab
N.C. Republicans are liars, just not very good ones. Claiming that they are creating checks and balances by taking power away from Gov.-elect Roy Cooper is no more true than HB2 was about safety. Both of these acts are blatant power grabs to thwart the will of the people.
These Republicans are more concerned with their power than they are with the welfare of the citizens. The sooner North Carolina returns to a Democratic legislature or, at least one with no super majorities, the better.
Dewey P. Rochester, Charlotte
Term limits would help N.C.’s issues
People all over the country are talking about the conservative, legislative power grab in our state. Many men covet political power. Once they gain it, they want more. There is one way to limit their dictatorial tendencies. We need term limits for all elected and appointed officials.
I think that all politicians should be limited to one term. Some people may prefer a higher number. I also think that all hired government employees should be limited to ten years of service at any government agency or program.
Chuck Mann, Greensboro
Single-payer the right insurance path
In response to “GOP plans to replace healthcare law with ‘universal access’ (Dec. 18 Insight):
Could this mean single-payer universal healthcare from the GOP?
With rising health insurance premiums and high deductibles, some insured people are paying premiums for health insurance AND are afraid of going to the doctor for actual health care because they can not afford both.
If you have to choose health coverage or health care, please choose care. Support single-payer universal health care for all.
Tom E. Bowers, Charlotte
Let’s check some facts on lies
In response to “On lies, Clinton beat Trump hands down” (Dec. 19 Forum):
You used to ask for sources and evidence for statements posing as factual. Now you publish the inflammatory alternate reality letter from Burton Leppert claiming that Clinton lies more than Trump.
A review of any fact-check site shows Trump lapping the field, on a variety of topics, conspiracy theories, and flat-out fabrications. Politifact has him at 114 False and 62 Pants on Fire, to Clinton’s 29 and 7 (with a similar number of statements rated).
Leppert also claims that Clinton is responsible for American deaths in Benghazi, while nine separate inquiries found nothing of the sort.
Opinion is one thing, facts are another.
George Anderson, Charlotte
Trump team purges opposing views?
In response to “Liberals show hypocrisy on issues of censorship” (Dec. 18 Viewpoint):
When the Trump Transition requests the names of Department of Energy employees working on issues of climate change, the purpose is not to limit discussion but to purge the department of a specific point of view.
Data and science should control the climate change discussion. Unfortunately, with the Trump team, politics and the fossil fuel industry seem to be controlling the discussion. Our planet is warming dangerously. We don’t have time for this nonsense.
Dean Kluesnermug, Charlotte
Maybe Franklin Graham was right?
In response to “Graham: Russians didn’t intervene in election. ‘It was God.’ (Dec. 20):
Can't believe I'm agreeing with Franklin Graham. The Trump victory might well have been an act of God.
In fact you can put it right up there with the Plague of Locusts, the Great Flood and the Broncos winning the Super Bowl.
Albert So, Charlotte
