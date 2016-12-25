Collapse of HB2 deal has me thinking Charlotte ought to secede

1:11 Live From The Double Door Inn Trailer Pause

1:43 Cam Newton following loss to Atlanta

4:39 Exclusive interview with Roy Cooper on HB2

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:02 Christmas Eve Lovefeast and Candlelight service

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

5:18 Roy Williams on win over Northern Iowa and the NCAA investigation

2:27 UNC academic scandal explained