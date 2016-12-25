Collapse of HB2 deal has me thinking Charlotte ought to secede

Ashamed to live in the State of Hate
In response to “HB2 deal collapses” (Dec. 22):
Basically, the N.C. General Assembly sought to protect the right to discriminate – the rights of the LGBT citizens be damned!
I’m sure they would repeal the Civil Rights Act of 1964 if they could get away with it.
I am embarrassed to be a resident of the State of Hate. I do love Charlotte though; can we secede?
Johnny Johnson, Charlotte
Charlotte leaders duped again; wise up
Congratulations Charlotte. Duped again by the liars!
When will you wise up?
Jay Yarnell, Charlotte
I want my legislators to be civil, act openly
After carefully reading the Dec. 22 paper, I am having a hard time finding any “good will to men” in our state legislature.
The petty arguments instead of solutions, the fear mongering and partisanship are disgusting.
We moved here in 2010 believing we had found a home in a progressive Southern state.
Instead, we find ourselves living in a state where Christianity, hatred and paranoia seem to come as a package.
Hatred and fear are determining decisions, and legislators at all levels act like angry 4-year-olds meeting in their secret hideouts to make bad decisions.
When will this state and its leaders reboot and start doing what they are paid to do in a civil open manner with thoughtful consideration of issues and truthful dialogue?
Lynette Sissons, Matthews
My open letter to N.C. legislators
Get over yourselves, your partisan ideologies, your petty egos.
Grow up and let Charlotte be Charlotte and do what is best for its businesses and citizens.
You do what’s best for North Carolina and its businesses.
Repeal HB 2, move on and act like adults.
You’re embarrassing us to death before the rest of the country and the world.
B.J. Butler, Cornelius
Bar exam pass rate should’ve been a clue
In response to “Angry students say Charlotte School of Law hid the truth about its problems” (Dec. 22):
The government has done these students a favor by pointing out that law students have a clear and measurable method for determining if a law school is providing the education it advertises: bar exam pass rates.
Unfortunately, not all higher education can be measured in such a way. I’ve known many people granted degrees they cannot earn a living with who are burdened with student loan debt.
Meanwhile, the core of the problem is right there in this article’s third sentence: “for-profit.”
Eric Cable, Charlotte
Was it really God, Franklin? Or just us?
In response to “Graham: Russians didn’t intervene in election, ‘it was God’ ” (Dec. 20):
Was God in the crowd at Trump rallies encouraging people to yell “hang the b_tch” in response to Donald Trump’s comments about Hillary Clinton?
Is God so blinded by his hatred toward Clinton, Obama, Muslims, African Americans and Mexicans that he believes whatever scurrilous claims are made about them?
Did God intervene in the election to ensure that an indecent, bombastic, self-promoting blowhard was chosen leader of the most powerful nation on the planet?
Or was that just us?
Terry Neal, Mooresville
Love seeing liberals squirm over Trump
The liberal media was hoping that “faithless” electors would change their vote from Trump to Clinton and steal the presidency from Trump.
However, after the results were official, Hillary was the candidate who had five faithless electors, while Trump only had two!
I love watching all you leftists have a meltdown because of Trump winning the election!
Hartley Simpson, Harrisburg
Sugar Creek wait-list proof of its success
Eric Frazier told well the impressive Sugar Creek Charter School success story. (“A strong charter school shows the way,” Dec. 19 Observer Editorial)
Started 18 years ago in a vacant K-Mart building, Sugar Creek receives no capital funding for buildings, classrooms, etc. and only about 80 percent of local “current expense” funds provided to traditional public schools.
Notwithstanding those disadvantages, the school has produced above-average academic results, educating 1,500 mostly poor minority children.
As a consequence, parents of approximately 350 other children have also “voted with their feet” and placed their children on Sugar Creek’s wait-list.
Not a bad record.
Richard Vinroot, Charlotte
