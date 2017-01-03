Observer Forum: Letters to the editor

Dumbfounded by recycling guidelines
In response to “Charlotte’s risky new recycling rule” (Dec. 30 Our View):
Thank you, Observer, for noticing the fine print on the 2017 Recycle Calendar, as I was dumbfounded as well. Only a government agency could come up with such ridiculousness.
The new guidelines say tear cardboard in 18-inch pieces. Really? Since I’m not the Incredible Hulk, that is a bit beyond me. And at 69, I don’t see myself down on the garage floor wielding a razor knife around an 18-inch pattern on cardboard.
How about starting with a publicity/educational effort on how to avoid cardboard blockage in recycle containers? Come on, CharMeck, give your fellow citizens a little credit that if alerted to a problem and given realistic solutions, cooperation could follow.
Camille Coers, Charlotte
Cooper’s oath means little to me
As Roy Cooper took the oath of office just after midnight of Dec. 31, I was struck by the fact that doing so might be another useless exercise for him and our state. He swore to uphold the laws of North Carolina when he was to be attorney general, and that proved to be a futile exercise, as he later informed the citizens of North Carolina that he would not enforce the HB2 law passed by the legislature.
So why should we believe him again? He upholds the laws and oaths he chooses. Disgraceful.
Kathy Taylor, Charlotte
McCrory’s legacy: Not my fault
In response to “Outgoing Gov. McCrory: Politics prevented ‘bathroom bill' repeal” (Dec. 30):
Gov. Pat McCrory blaming “politics” for the legislature’s failure to repeal the so-called “bathroom bill” is like Duke Energy blaming its coal ash debacle on the Dan River getting in the way.
A governor with leadership qualities would have gotten the job done. He would have said, “Politics be damned. I’m doing what’s good for the state.” Instead, he leaves a legacy of blaming all failures on someone else.
Larry McDermott, Rutherfordton
Writer fell for Israeli propaganda
In response to “Obama turned his back on Israel” (Dec. 29 Forum):
I was stunned to see evidence in print of the gullibility of Jim Beatty when buying into the bald propaganda of Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel.
One’s intelligence is insulted over charges of U.S. “bias” against Israel after the billions in aid we continue to pour into that country; over pouting about America not being in step with Israel at the U.N. after decades upon decades of support for Israel at the U.N.; and over the spiel that Israel is still committed to a “two-state solution.”
The shameless ever-expanding settlements in the West Bank are incompatible with a diplomatic solution.
William E. Jackson Jr., Davidson
Yes, leftists are grieving over Trump
In response to “Love seeing liberals squirm over Trump” (Dec. 26 Forum):
Hartley Simpson is partially correct about us “crying leftists.”
We grieve that the office once graced by Washington and Lincoln has been bestowed upon a man who refused to release his tax returns and who broke new ground by making references to his genitalia on the campaign trail.
We grieve that Theodore Roosevelt’s bully pulpit will be filled by an actual bully – a man who has denigrated women, Muslims, and Hispanics and used his wealth and privilege to defraud consumers, employees and contractors.
But most of all we grieve for the future of our republic and democracy.
Kevin Morris, Charlotte
School’s woes expose bigger issue
In response to “Law school students deserved better” (Dec. 28 Our View):
The Charlotte School of Law fiasco is a perfect example of why the federal government should not be lending money for students to go to ANY school, for-profit or not. When businesses and schools see unlimited, low-risk piles of money, they will go after it without concern for the quality or cost of their product.
Likewise, when students aren’t spending their own hard-earned money for education, they have no incentive to do due diligence on what they are buying. That combination gives you high-cost, low-quality products.
The school should be allowed to fail and the government should charge students for the business lessons they just learned.
Bill Reeside, Fort Mill
