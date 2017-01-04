We need California’s law on driving and cell phones

We need California’s cell phone law
I agree that it’s unusual, but California’s new law on drivers and cell phones is 100 percent on the money. With the new year, California drivers seen by the police having a cell phone in their hands, while moving, are subject to a traffic violation.
Every study in the world supports the conclusion that talking or texting while driving is dangerous.
When will our legislature or Charlotte’s council get the fortitude to address this issue before more lives are lost?
Don McIver, Charlotte
How to fix blocked bin problem
In response to “Charlotte’s risky new recycling rule” (Dec. 29 Our View):
Eighteen inches! Really?
Limiting cardboard in a recycling bin to 18 inches would make the smallest cereal box in my cupboard barely legal.
Such rules should specify the results; not the method. Merely say that it is the recycler’s responsibility to ensure that nothing blocks emptying the bin.
While we’re at it, can we also require that the bin be upright, stable, and the lid closed before the truck moves on?
William C. Barnes, Charlotte
Punishing Russia is hypocritical
In response to “U.S. strikes back at Russia over election hacking” (Dec. 30):
That Obama is now punishing Putin/Russia for alleged hacking but previously defended Hillary Clinton, his Secretary of State, for housing and risking exposure of classified information on a private server is the height of hypocrisy.
While hacking is a crime, divulging private communications that indicate wrongful behavior during an election is actually informative to the electorate. And while Obama is wielding a big stick regarding Russia’s action, had Russia hacked the Republican National Party he would have taken no such action.
Phillip Greene, Charlotte
Immigration will help workforce?
In response to “Fed President Lacker skeptical of Trump’s plan for 4% growth” (Jan. 1):
I was surprised by Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker’s comments that he believes that slow expansion in the number of U.S. workers is the main (and insurmountable) culprit responsible for our current slow-growth economy. He underscored that by saying “Ironically, the one thing we could do to raise the growth in the workforce ... is immigration.”
Ironic, indeed. Why would a president of the Federal Reserve Bank suggest that we need more immigrant labor when we have identified at least four million able-bodied Americans that have stopped looking for work? Shouldn’t getting them back in the workforce be one of government’s top priorities?
Jim Shalvoy, Cornelius
Solitary confinement hurts juveniles
In response to “Confined in solitary at 16. Is it torture?” (Jan. 1):
The author wrote this on behalf of The Children’s Alliance, a network of public and private agencies serving vulnerable Mecklenburg County children:
The Observer’s coverage about solitary confinement of juveniles in Mecklenburg County Jail North is troubling. Federal facilities bar and several nationally recognized organizations condemn such practices, which can result in mental distress or even suicide.
In the coming weeks, the N.C. legislature will introduce a bill to “Raise the Age” jurisdiction in N.C. juvenile courts. If passed, this will almost eliminate solitary confinement of juveniles in adult jails. Please call your legislators and urge them to support the Raise the Age bill and end the harmful practice of treating 16- and 17-year-olds as adult criminals.
Frank H. Crawford, Charlotte
A closer look at population stats
In response to “Triangle, Charlotte in running to get MLS team” (Dec. 27):
Ian Pierno states the Raleigh Metro’s per-pro-team population is 607,258 (Raleigh’s 2013 Metro Population of 1,214,516 divided by two sports teams, assuming an MLS team is added.) I agree with this portion of his analysis.
He adds that Charlotte would have three pro teams if awarded an MLS team, and Charlotte’s population per pro team is only 264,287.
Pierno’s data is flawed. He used Raleigh’s Metro population and Charlotte’s City population. The truth is Charlotte’s 2013 Metro population of 2,335,358 divided by three teams equals 778,452 residents per team in Charlotte compared to only 607,258 in Raleigh.
Sorry, Raleigh.
David Queen, Kannapolis
