What matters is that truth was revealed, not that Russia hacked

On hacking, don’t blame the messenger
In response to “Senator: Russia’s election meddling should alarm Americans” (Jan. 5) and related articles:
Blaming Hillary Clinton’s loss on the Russians is akin to blaming the messenger.
It was not the Russians who wrote John Podesta’s emails.
Even if Russia was involved in the hacking scheme, we need to pay attention to the truth that was revealed and not the messenger who delivered the information.
The election is over and whether you like it or not, Donald Trump will soon be our president.
Please recognize that Hillary was a flawed candidate. Show some respect for Mr. Trump and let’s all move on!
John S. Perugini, Waxhaw
Sick of seeing Trump praise Russian leader
In response to “Trump challenges intelligence agencies he’ll oversee” (Jan. 5) and related articles:
Is anyone else as sickened as I am about Donald Trump toadying up to Vladimir Putin? In this last election I voted for America, not Russia!
David Walters, Charlotte
N.C. must put focus back on greater good
I imagine most people get into politics with the idea of serving the greater good and improving the lives of their constituents.
With that in mind, perhaps the GOP legislators in Raleigh can answer a few questions for me.
How long does it take for those noble aspirations to be replaced by self-interests? How long before you feel compelled to silence other voices, rig the system, and stifle democracy?
How long before it becomes all about you and your need to cling to power, the people be damned?
Arnie Grieves, Charlotte
N.C. should be thanking Roy Cooper
In response to “Cooper’s oath means little to me” (Jan. 4 Forum):
Forum writer Kathy Taylor criticizes our new governor for violating his oath of office as attorney general by not defending HB2.
Since HB2 is clearly unconstitutional and the federal Constitution takes precedence over any state constitution, as N.C. Attorney General Roy Cooper not only supported the Constitution, but he refused to be a part of Gov. Pat McCrory’s and the legislature’s support of an obviously unconstitutional law.
Without question, we should thank Cooper for supporting and upholding the U.S. Constitution by not defending HB2.
Bonner Mills, Mount Holly
Possible names for GOP health care plan
In response to “Lawmakers huddle ahead of health care showdown” (Jan. 5):
Possible names for the Republicans’ health care plan? Trump Care, Ryan Care, Don’t Care.
Lynn Harris, Rock Hill
Solitary impacts teens long-term
In response to “Mecklenburg jailers hold some teens in solitary confinement” (Dec. 28):
These youthful offenders belong in a developmentally appropriate juvenile detention center, not a county jail.
Our goal as a society should be to rehabilitate youthful offenders and make sure that they can change their path before it’s too late.
However, treating them as adults only increases the likelihood of them committing future offenses and burdens them with a lifelong trail of collateral consequences, such as decreased options for housing, educational opportunities and employment.
Ricky Watson, Durham
Sheriff, stop putting teens in solitary
The writer is executive director of the Council for Children’s Rights.
Solitary confinement of juveniles is ineffective and counter-productive.
It has been banned in both federal and N.C. correctional facilities housing convicted teens.
Until the age of Juvenile Court jurisdiction is raised in North Carolina, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff must immediately stop solitary confinement at Jail North.
Bob Simmons, Charlotte
Time for a do-over on cardboard rules
In response to “New cardboard recycling rules face criticism” (Jan. 3):
Concerning the new Charlotte rules about the citizenry measuring their cardboard before placing pieces in the trash, the bureaucrats need to remember that they work for us, not vice versa.
At least, it used to be that way.
Philip Van Hoy, Charlotte
