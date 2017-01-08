Republican repeal of Obamacare would be irresponsible

Don’t repeal ACA until GOP has a plan
In response to “New poll shows little support for scrapping Obamacare without a replacement” (Jan. 6):
The coalition of Republicans in the House had eight years to devise a viable alternative to Obamacare – and still they have nothing to offer.
Instead they are poised to continue their obstructionist tantrums by repealing the Affordable Care Act with no solid plan to replace it, leaving thousands of people currently with coverage in limbo at best and possibly without coverage at all.
Until they have a workable, detailed plan ready to implement they should act responsibly and delay repealing the ACA.
Cheryl Milam, Huntersville
Why no outcry from activists on Frazier?
In response to “Family pleads for tips from public in killing of officer’s son” (Jan. 6):
My heart aches for the family of Anthony Frazier after their tragic loss, but I am puzzled by the conspicuous silence from the usually verbose Ashley Williams and the Black Lives Matter and Charlotte Uprising crowd.
The daily news is full of reports of black people killing black people at a rate exponentially higher than that of black people being killed by police.
So which is it BLM, do all black lives matter or just the ones that allow you to further your agenda by blaming white people and police?
I am getting sick of your self-serving hypocrisy.
Kenan Sneed, Charlotte
Focus on Russian meddling is justified
In response to “On hacking, don’t blame the messenger” (Jan. 6 Forum):
I’m puzzled by Forum writer John Perugini’s take on the hacking controversy.
No matter who won the election or what was found and made public, our country can’t stand by and not react to a foreign government meddling in our democratic processes.
Trump supporters need to get past their fear that others are trying to delegitimizeTrump’s win and focus on Russia’s possible interference.
With all due respect to President-elect Trump’s ego, I say let’s not “move on.”
Richard French, Davidson
Too much vital information is online
In reality the entire world has become stupid. Our atomic power operations, critical military data, secret industrial projects, and so on, all seem to be hackable.
The big question is why is this stuff on the Internet?
The company I worked for never placed anything of value on the net. We used it for email and general junk.
Wake up. Who needs access to this classified data? No one but the company directors.
Eugene Halpin, Indian Trail
Media must push harder for answers
I hope the media will not let Donald Trump – or any other politician – tap dance around providing direct answers to reporters’ questions.
It happens too often and only furthers our mistrust of politicians. Not answering heightens our doubt.
President-elect Trump claims he knows something about Russian hacking that no one else does. What does he know and how did he come to know it?
I’m trying as hard as I can to believe in politicians. Providing answers to questions asked would go a long way to that end.
Harvey Cohen, Charlotte
Don’t let Rather teach ‘truth in news’ class
Don’t let Rather teach ‘truth in news’ class
It’s the height of hypocrisy that Dan Rather, a patriarch of “fake news,” is teaching an online course in “Finding the truth in the news.”
When it was determined he used a fake document to malign President George W. Bush, Rather was the subject of a career-ending scandal.
He should be a student, not the teacher, in this course.
Joyce McLaren, Terrell
Franklin is vegan? Pass me a burger
In response to “Graham announces he’s now a vegan” (Jan. 5):
I almost choked on my burger and fries when I saw the 225-word article about the conversion of Franklin Graham to veganism.
For heaven’s sake, with reduced column inches, staff reductions, and probably other cost-saving measures our city paper has undertaken to survive, why in the world is the Observer wasting limited space on this man and his personal habit?
Now, please pass the spicy mustard for this burger.
John H. Clark, Charlotte
Comments