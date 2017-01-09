The teens in solitary earned their fate, Ms. Cotham

Teens in solitary earned their fate
In response to “Seeing teens in solitary shook me to my core” (Jan. 8 For the Record):
Ms. Pat Cotham, what would you have society and the sheriff do with these teenagers? Their parents have failed miserably in raising them. They cannot live by society’s rules and have proven it by allegedly breaking the law, most of them over and over. They did not get to solitary confinement on the first try. They proved they cannot live in the jail’s general population. What do you do now? Send them back to high school and forget it? Send them back to the parents who have already proven they cannot control them or teach them right from wrong? Give them a participation trophy and release them?
Arthur Selby, Mint Hill
Esteban Santiago needed closer look
I was disappointed in the FBI’s response after the airport murders. Previously, the gunman had gone to the FBI, carrying a gun and complaining that the CIA was making him watch ISIS videos and controlling his mind. His history included a discharge from the Army for “unsatisfactory performance,” frequent domestic disputes and two prior arrests. The FBI solved this problem by handing him over to the police who then got him a mental health evaluation.
In this age of terrorism, law enforcement agencies confronted by a suspicious person can obtain warrants and then investigate extensively. A four-day stint in a mental health facility, return of weapon, and no follow-up does not seem to fit the bill for a disturbed person with this history.
Edwin Newman, Charlotte
Times change, so do friends and foes
Why do some people continue to name Russia, Iran and others “lifetime enemies”? Don’t they know that Russia was our ally in WWII and Iran was a friend under the Shah? Also, in my lifetime, Germany, Italy, Japan, Vietnam and others were dire enemies. In this nuclear age, we should do everything possible to improve relations with all countries.
Bill Brannon, Davidson
Legislators could save one step
In response to “A new threat to public schools” (Jan. 6 editorial):
To make life less contentious and less expensive for North Carolina’s taxpaying citizens, our General Assembly should, henceforth, bring all newly proposed legislation to court before voting such legislation into law.
From its mean-spirited Amendment One, through racist redistricting, to discriminatory HB2 and recently the Assembly’s sore loser state elections and education board legislation, HB17, the courts have had to consistently show the General Assembly how to compose constitutionally sound legislation.
So, new legislation? Courts first. Learn what sound legislation looks like and then vote.
Dave Molinaro, Charlotte
Be Christian and you won’t need Medicaid
In response to “One hit, one miss from Cooper on Medicaid” (Jan. 8 editorial):
The Christian thing to do is believe Christ is the Savoir. The Christian thing to do is stop having children out of wedlock. The Christian thing to do is stay in school and get an education. The Christian thing to do is take personal responsibility, get a job and take care of your family. If you do the Christian things, then Medicaid can be used for those it was intended, the mentally and physically disabled who cannot take care of themselves.
Larry Gregory, Mooresville
If wall is a great deal, let Trump take it
Mr. Trump is now asking Congress to pay for his wall, with the “assurance” that Mexico will repay us. Most U.S. taxpayers, including many who voted for him, don’t believe Mexico will do such an irrational thing. If Mr. Trump really believes in his assurance, I suggest that he pay for the wall and get repaid later by Mexico. What a deal!
Leonard Fox, Charlotte
Grayson Allen paid price; will UNC?
In response to “Coach K should have benched Allen for more than one game” (Jan. 6 Scott Fowler column):
Mr. Fowler feels one game was too little punishment for Grayson Allen’s tripping foul. There was no obligation to suspend him at all. When was the last flagrant fouler suspended? He committed his foul, Duke gave up the free throw points, and although not required to suspend him, Duke did for two weeks.
I hope Mr. Fowler is equally tough on UNC’s 18 year “bogus class” scheme preserving star players’ academic eligibility.
In full disclosure, I am a Duke grad.
Grafton Withers, Charlotte
Comments