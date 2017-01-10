A debate over where a Major League Soccer stadium should be

Eastland Mall has what MLS needs
In response to “Put soccer stadium at Eastland site” (Jan. 8 Forum):
David Erdman’s suggestion to use the Eastland Mall site for the new soccer arena is brilliant, and a no-brainer! We don’t need to create another downtown fixture when we already own a huge site elsewhere. This is in a part of town that would benefit from an infusion of activity and money.
There is plenty of space, lots of great restaurants, and a very soccer-savvy population all ready and waiting. It would also allow us to preserve a beautiful landmark of Charlotte (something we don’t often do!). Let’s help all of our city benefit from making a smart decision.
Nancy Yudell, Charlotte
Soccer would be rebirth for Memorial
Memorial Stadium is the ideal place for Major League Soccer. Unlike inferior locations like Eastland, Memorial has good access to interstates and transit, and it already has basic infrastructure in place.
Something must be done with the decaying stadium; it’s no longer a fitting memorial. Give it a rebirth and make it more presentable and accessible to new Charlotteans!
Jesse Newsom, Charlotte
Did letter reflect Christian teachings?
In response to “Be Christian and you won’t need Medicaid” (Jan. 10 Forum):
It is disturbing when the adjective “Christian” is misused to support certain ideological or political positions.
A cornerstone of Jesus’ teachings is comprised of the Two Great Commandments: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind”; and “Love your neighbor as yourself.” Jesus goes on to illustrate the latter commandment through the parable of the Good Samaritan.
I would encourage the readers of this publication to consider whether the tone of Mr. Gregory’s recent letter to the editor and his use of the adjective “Christian” conform to these teachings.
Charles Lansden, Charlotte
Kremlin didn’t meddle with election
I strongly object to the notion that the Kremlin interfered with our electoral process.
Russia might have hacked into the email accounts of the Democratic National Committee, but that doesn’t constitute meddling in our elections.
The crucial information was disseminated by our mainstream press and media outlets.
If Moscow meddled into our elections, it would mean that our free press worked on behalf of the foreign power.
Kenan Porobic, Charlotte
Another glimpse of Trump’s character
In response to “Trump fires back at Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech” (Jan. 9):
Hillary Clinton was given a standing ovation on Sunday at the final Broadway performance of The Color Purple. Meanwhile on Monday, President-Elect Trump accepted a call after midnight from a New York Times reporter covering the Golden Globes, then at 6:27 a.m. tweeted on the same subject: Meryl Streep’s acceptance speech.
To call Meryl Streep “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood” is a colossal misjudgment of fact. But to also claim he was not mocking New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski shows the true extent of Donald J. Trump’s character flaws.
If Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway wants people who voted for Hillary Clinton to support President-Elect Trump, it would certainly help if he started behaving as if he is, or somehow will become, capable of leading this great nation in less than two weeks.
Kathleen Britton, Charlotte
Here’s a clue about when Trump lies
In response to “When should we call out a Donald Trump lie?” (Jan. 9):
Associate Editor Peter St. Onge asks “When should we call out a Donald Trump lie?” The best time is as soon as you hear it or in Trump’s case, as soon as you read the tweet.
Clara Starnes, Lancaster, SC
A symbol of UNC’s missing ethics
In response to “UNC gets third notice of allegations” (Dec. 22) and other articles:
As a UNC Chapel Hill alumnus, I would like to donate red lights to hang at the chancellor’s office, the Dean Dome and Kenan Stadium. They would mark UNC’s red-light district where UNC has abandoned any pretense of morals and ethics and has prostituted itself to the sports boosters.
Marcus Henry, Reidsville
Comments