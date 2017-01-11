This white, Confederate-army-ancestor appreciated Eric Frazier’s insights

Frazier made me think in a new way
In response to “A heartfelt ending, and an exciting new path for me” (Jan. 10 Eric Frazier column):
Mr. Frazier, I am sorry to learn that we are losing you and your viewpoint. As your fellow South Carolinian, but of the upstate, white, early Boomer, Confederate-army-ancestor varieties, I have come slowly over my lifetime to appreciate and eagerly read the writings of you and Ms. Fannie Flono before you for both “we’re just alike” and “huh, I hadn’t thought of things that way” insights. I hope that we will continue to hear from you from time to time, and that the Observer will continue to present local insightful voices such as yours and Ms. Flono’s.
James L. Bagwell, Charlotte
Want MLS stadium? Private sector pays
The current proposal to attract a Major League Soccer team to Charlotte calls for $100 million in public funding, half from Charlotte and half from Mecklenburg County. If there’s one thing that football has taught us, it’s that public funding for a stadium is never worth it. If Charlotte wants another sports stadium, it needs private investors.
Max Nemecek, Charlotte
Samaritan didn’t check qualifications
In response to “Be Christian and you won’t need Medicaid” (Jan. 10 Forum):
When Jesus gave the second commandment of love thy neighbor as thyself, he then told the parable of the good Samaritan. I don’t remember the good Samaritan asking the man on the side of the road if he had children out of wedlock, or if he had a job or an education, or if he took responsibility for his family. The good Samaritan just helped the guy.
Bob Cubbler, Matthews
Why we’re religious about climate change
In response to “Ignore liberal anger – Tillerson is good choice” (Jan. 7 Viewpoint):
Yes, Ed Rogers is correct in saying, “Many ... approach climate change with a near-religious zeal.” That would be me, my loved ones and many I know.
But Mr. Rogers simply doesn’t get the “why.” Christians and other people of faith worldwide are called to be stewards and caretakers of our fragile Earth. Since we believe the science that humans are negatively affecting almost all living creatures, we cannot, must not, support any further development of fossil fuels, nor the acceptance of Rex Tillerson as our Secretary of State.
Mr. Rogers and his law firm support fossil fuels, so he and they obviously do not believe the science nor do they approach climate change from a faith perspective.
Nancy C. Bryant, Norwood
Obama’s speech was one for the ages
President Obama’s farewell speech Tuesday night in Chicago was One for The Ages.
If only the Observer would have covered it Wednesday as the Page One story it deserved, instead of on page 16A! And if only it had been given the same “Grace and Class” headline which, astonishingly, was assigned to Carl Edwards in the report of his retirement from racing!
Bernie Hargadon, Charlotte
Obama’s speech was a mere fairytale
Barack Obama’s farewell address definitely scored points when he said that it is difficult to have unity in America when people refuse to get out of their own personal bubbles. But as he said this, Obama was speaking in Chicago, where the mayor is none other than Rahm Emanuel, his former White House Chief of staff. And his address was in a venue packed with liberal sycophants who swoon over every and any mellifluous word spoken by our departing president even if it was more delusional than honest. This farewell address was more of a fairytale given from an impenetrable bubble.
Barry Marshall, Charlotte
GOP’s 5-point plan to replace ACA
The GOP will finally replace the “disaster” of Obamacare with its own platform:
1. Take two aspirin
2. Alka Seltzer
3. Hot chicken noodle soup
4. A kiss to make it all better.
5. Preparation H.
Oneal Wallace, Charlotte
