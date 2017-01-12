Obamacare repeal: throwing people out of a plane with no parachute

GOP plan a disaster in the making
The recent action of the U.S. Senate to begin repealing Obamacare is disheartening.
This is like throwing people out of an airplane without parachutes and thinking it will be fixed before the 20 million hit the ground.
Maybe there are some folks in Washington, D.C., who have not abandoned their moral opportunities to take care of “the least of these.”
Since we pride ourselves on being a Christian nation, maybe it is time to take to heart Matthew 25:40 and act on it.
Michael Cox, Charlotte
I have hope Trump will address poverty
Before Theodore Roosevelt utilized the power of the presidency to promote the common good, it was assumed that the barons of industry of the late 19th century would drive domestic politics for profit and the employment of enough people to sustain social stability.
In the same mode, President-elect Donald Trump proposes economic plans that will encourage, if not guarantee, many good paying jobs, although the very rich will get richer.
Democracy is sustainable only if “most people” are safe and secure in their lives. Is it possible that this strange new administration could actually effectively address rural and urban poverty?
Sam Roberson, Fort Mill, S.C.
Trump’s disdain alarms, disturbs me
In response to “Trump concedes Russia interfered in U.S. election” (Jan. 12) and related articles:
Comrade Trump’s flirtation with Russian thug Vladimir Putin is shocking enough.
His disdain for our intelligence community is alarming and disturbing.
Who would ever have imagined a Republican president-elect would turn out to be a Communist sympathizer? Ronald Reagan is rolling in his grave.
Robert Dulin, Charlotte
Obama did not help blacks, race relations
In response to “In final speech, Obama declares faith in the power of change” (Jan. 11):
Slice thru the self-back-patting eloquence to the results, in particular race relations.
President Obama said they have improved. Facts show otherwise.
If Obama would have morphed into that mother who pulled her son out of the Baltimore riots, he would have been a good president.
If he would have truly helped blacks, he would have helped all America. He did not.
Ed Mesko, Charlotte
No fine too high for deceitful Wells Fargo
In response to “Emails show bank kept sales probe to itself for months” (Jan. 12):
The fine imposed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau cannot be too high – not even at $100 million – for Wells Fargo’s dishonesty and greedy tactics.
Opening unauthorized credit card and deposit accounts on behalf of unknowing customers was a deceitful scheme.
The bank’s transparency was about as transparent as a alligator that just swallowed a water buffalo.
I would put my money under my memory foam mattress or in another bank.
Barbara Bell Kerr, Charlotte
Stop eliminating Charlotte history
In response to “Plan would raze Memorial, Grady Cole for new stadium” (Jan. 6):
There is currently discussion about razing Grady Cole Center and Memorial Stadium for a new professional soccer stadium in Charlotte.
The old Eastland Mall site is a more viable alternative, and the city is looking for a developer to utilize that property.
What better way to create revitalization of that east Charlotte sub-market than to have this proposed usage.
By removing the Grady Cole Center and Memorial Stadium, we continue down the path of removing Charlotte history.
Dwaine Holden, Charlotte
Let’s not forget the good that officers do
In response to “CMPD officer wins praise for stepping up to help a stranded motorist in need” (Jan. 11):
Officer Dean Lauber’s story represents a side of the Charlotte police force that the public seems to have forgotten.
In a time of harsh criticism of the police, it’s refreshing to read a story that displays the best of our law enforcement.
For Charlotte, a city recently rocked by protests and turmoil, I believe that it is crucial for our city to recognize and appreciate the kindness of our police officers.
Nikhita Nanduri, Charlotte
