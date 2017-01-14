I see the fear in my cancer patients’ eyes over Obamacare repeal

Improve ACA without repealing it
As an oncologist, I do my best to treat, comfort and reassure my patients. But I can offer little reassurance to those anxious about the U.S. Senate’s haste to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
The ACA is not perfect, but it provides significant protections for patients with pre-existing conditions or the inability to afford health insurance.
The Senate’s recent voting marathon session compounds the uncertainty and fear in many of my patients’ lives.
As I look into the eyes of patients asking me how these votes will affect them, I have little to offer. And so I write this letter on their behalf, challenging the assumption that repeal is necessary to improve upon the ACA.
Sarah Squire, Winston-Salem
Let’s not forget the Obama, Clinton lies
In response to “Trump, lies and the art of the BS’er” (Jan. 13 Observer Editorial):
Your editorial board and this Trump lies angle is getting old.
We just went through eight years of lies and the least transparent administration in history. We had a Democratic presidential candidate who repeatedly lied, yet your editorial board endorsed her.
As they say, “there are lies, damn lies and statistics.” President Obama and Hillary Clinton made masterful use of all three.
Brian Bobenage, Charlotte
Helping uninsured should be voluntary
The debate over the Good Samaritan and the role Christianity plays in providing health care can be summed up this way: Would Jesus force someone to pay another’s healthcare bills?
Absolutely not. He would have asked us to do so voluntarily, as 2 Corinthians 9:7 confirms.
It is easy to be compassionate with other people’s money when it is collected at the point of the IRS’s gun.
Do so with your own resources first (e.g. mutual aid societies) and you’ll be amazed at how effective it can be.
D. Ben Fletcher, Charlotte
Did Donald Trump really say that?
When I heard President-elect Trump say he could run his businesses and also run the country without any difficulty, I wanted to assess my hearing.
Did he really say that, and if so, does he actually believe it? If “yes,” then we have not only narcissism, but also delusional thinking.
To believe this is one thing, but to believe it and say it without any hesitation indicates the level of risk we face.
Hopefully, Republicans in Congress will bring some reality, as well as civility, into the process of governing.
Tom O’Neal, Charlotte
Start those Lowe’s layoffs at the top
In response to “Lowe’s plans to lay off workers” (Jan. 13):
Maybe the layoffs should start at the top with CEO Robert Niblock.
The stores are already short-staffed – just ask any employee who takes abuse from customers for lack of service.
Yes Mr. Niblock, time for you to go with no golden parachute.
Tom Scott, York, S.C.
Yes to Eastland for soccer, but use buses
In response to “Stop eliminating Charlotte history” (Jan. 13):
I agree that the old Eastland Mall site would be a better choice for the new soccer stadium.
There is enough land to build a large stadium, sufficient parking, and restaurants, etc. on outlying parcels.
It would definitely revitalize the east side. But utilize buses, not slow trolleys, to bring fans to the stadium – more efficient and much less costly to the City.
Sheila Evans, Charlotte
Give CMS schools more, its leader less
The writer is a Randolph Middle School eighth grader.
The fact that CMS’s superintendent will make $280,000 a year is absurd, especially when most teachers make less than $50,000.
Instead of paying the superintendent almost six times more than teachers, some of that $280,000 could be used to renovate schools and purchase supplies. It is common knowledge that some schools do not have enough books or supplies, and many are in need of additional teachers who could change lives for thousands of students.
Which brings up an important question: Which is more important, the superintendent’s paycheck or the education of future generations?
Sahil Azad, Charlotte
