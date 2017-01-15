Constitution promises life, liberty, etc., but not health care insurance

Health care is not guaranteed for all
We seem to accept with no problems that wealthy people live in mansions in neighborhoods we will never live in.
We also accept that millionaires drive expensive cars that we will never own.
Why is it then that we have such problems accepting that people with the money to afford very expensive health care will someday be the only ones getting it?
The Constitution offers us life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Health care from cradle to grave is not mentioned.
Martin Campbell, Gastonia
Dems overlooked Biden, what a mistake
In response to “Biden bestowed Medal of Freedom” (Jan. 13):
For the rest of my life I will regret that we, as Democrats, did not realize that we had in front of our eyes an icon of decency and experience who should have been our 2016 presidential candidate.
This man of great political stature would have given a tremendous fight for he has domestic and foreign political experience, has never believed himself greater than others, has served his country with class and humility in spite of personal tragedies, and has never imposed his religion over the beliefs of others.
Thank you, Vice President Joe Biden.
Marita Lentz, Charlotte
Russian meddling should concern all
It appears to me that President-elect Donald Trump and conservatives are the ones in a deep state of denial regarding the Russian hacking.
We probably will never know one way or the other whether the hacking made a difference in the election.
But all American citizens – liberals, moderates and conservatives – should be incensed that a foreign government under an autocratic ruler sought to sway an American election.
To take the attitude that it doesn’t matter is irresponsible and is a deep insult to the sovereignty of our country.
Michael Finney, Hickory
Dems have a few of their own BS’ers
In response to “Trump, lies and the art of the BS’er” (Jan. 13 Observer Editorial):
As BS’ers go, here’s my list of overachievers:
Bill Clinton: ““I did not have sexual relations with that woman.”
Barack Obama: If you like your doctor you can keep your doctor.
Hillary Clinton: A video stirred up the Muslims in Benghazi.
Nancy Pelosi: We have to pass the bill, so you can find what’s in it.
Jonathan Hoin, Charlotte
I’ll show same respect GOP showed
Some Republicans are demanding we “show respect to Donald Trump.”
I show him as much respect as he earned: None.
He has stoked hatred for women and foreign people. He has lied without shame.
Few of his Cabinet members are even qualified for their jobs, and as a business man he stiffed contractors.
Republicans who spent eight years disrespecting President Obama have no right to demand respect for Trump.
Ray Chason, Mooresville
McConnell hits a new high on hypocrisy
In response to “Trump predicts all Cabinet picks will win confirmation” (Jan. 10):
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell imposed strict rules regarding how Obama cabinet appointment hearings were to proceed. These were observed by the Democrats.
Now, he wants a shortcut approach for Trump appointments. Talk about the height of hypocrisy.
This is the same man who when he had a chance to pledge the support of the Party of Lincoln to help get the economy out of the ditch eight years ago, chose instead to take the low road and not cooperate in any way with the new president.
He is petty and vindictive – a small man in a big job.
Dan Laurent, Charlotte
Loyalty in pro sports is only to the dollar
After more than 50 years, the San Diego Chargers are moving to Los Angeles.
Over the years, many other pro teams in all sports have switched cities.
Free agents leave teams though the teams used a draft pick to get them.
Owners cut good players who have been loyal to their team to save money.
No one in pro sports seems to be loyal to anything but the dollar.
It really makes it difficult for me to be loyal to any team because both player and owner have no loyalty to the cities or fans.
Christ Koconis, Charlotte
