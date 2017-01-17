To enter Trumplandia you must abandon the truth

Trumpian utopia? It’s all a fantasy
As whopper after whopper twirls into the Tweet-o-sphere, Donald Trump hurtles our nation into the realm of magical thinking.
Acolytes like Kellyanne Conway urge abandon to the calm of untruth, the ecstasy of cultish chants, and the bright allure of bigotry.
Surely we can’t yield quickly enough to a Trumpian utopia, blessedly unhinged from the distractions of pesky scientists, annoying academics, and especially those nasty, nasty reporters.
How superior it is to at last place facts under the foot of fantasy. Now is the time to relax and trust in all things Trump.
O Trumplandia! Nirvana awaits!
Terry Taylor-Allen, Charlotte
Obamacare: the most damaging lie of all
In response to “Trump, lies and the art of the BS’er” (Jan. 13 Observer Editorial):
I saw your editorial outlining what you say are lies told by Donald Trump. When will you be writing an editorial to cover lies told by President Obama?
You’ll need more space than you used for President-elect Trump.
I would suggest that you review Obama’s campaigns for president; use that material to start your list of Obama lies.
Please give special treatment to Obamacare – the most evil and damaging lie in our country’s history.
Paul Finan, Charlotte
Conway is wrong; accuracy is a must
Kellyanne Conway says we should not expect our President-elect Donald Trump to be accurate. If not him, then who?
Chris Horn Williams, Charlotte
Trump won’t change once he’s president
The almost daily reporting of Donald Trump’s back-pedaling from earlier deceptions is astounding. Yet it was these lies that got him elected!
The GOP mainstream knew he was a charlatan, yet many still supported him. I guess willful ignorance is more powerful than thoughtful consideration.
Trump will continue to be what he has always been: a deceitful swindler. Only now he will be president. God save us.
Jim Morrison, Belmont
Obama’s successes were no fairy tale
In response to “Obama’s speech was a mere fairy tale” (Jan. 12):
Forum writer Barry Marshall calls President Obama’s farewell speech a fairy tale.
Which Obama claims does he consider a fairy tale: Lowering unemployment from the Great Recession? Saving American lives in Middle East conflicts? Insuring health coverage for 20 million more Americans? Saving the auto industry? Reforming consumer protection?
These are not fairy tales.
Tom E. Bowers, Charlotte
Voters get shut out in party politics
People who register as voters for a particular political party are like those who buy season tickets to support a favorite sports team. They say things like “we” won or “we” lost, as if they shared in the victory.
It is that false association that makes people vote for the little letter after the candidate’s name, rather than the candidate himself or herself.
That candidate is a member of a competitive team. His total focus is on helping that team gain or maintain power.
Unless you write him really big checks, he doesn’t even know who you are. He doesn’t care what you want.
This would be a better country if elected representatives cared as much about the wishes of the voters in their district as they do about the wishes of their party.
David Preston, Charlotte
Time to stand up to atmosphere of hate
In response to “Jewish centers in Charlotte, other U.S. cities get threats” (Jan. 11):
The threats against synagogues and Jewish communities around the country are not a coincidence.
The atmosphere in our country that has fostered hate and ignorance, pushed by the agendas of the Republican candidate and his supporters, is worse now than we’ve seen for many years.
I’ve lived here for many years and I cannot remember a time when Temple Beth El and the whole of Shalom Park had to increase security due to telephoned threats.
I think our country has entered a period of fear and ignorance not seen for a while. We cannot hide from these. We must stand up and fight back.
Jon Schuller, Charlotte
