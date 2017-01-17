A better solution for MLS in Charlotte
In response to “Charlotte’s $100M stadium question” (Jan. 14 Our View) and other articles:
The real argument for a publicly funded MSL stadium shouldn’t be location – Eastland Mall or Municipal Stadium. The better question is “Where should we spend $100M to best support our ‘traffic-jammed’ community suffering from density creep?” It’s better spent on improvements to our aging and inadequate infrastructure. Why create traffic in a new location?
Take a page from Atlanta, where the MLS and Falcons share a new stadium. Let the Panthers and MLS share an underutilized Bank of America Stadium. We already funded it with close to $100M. Time to get some payback.
Ken May, Charlotte
Public money could benefit more people
I can think of a lot of ways the city/county could spend $100M more judiciously. One of them would be to link all our greenways. Instead of using taxpayers’ money to benefit a very small segment of the population (and BTW, I am a soccer fan), investing in greenways and bicycle lanes would benefit everyone.
It would truly show our commitment to make Charlotte a pedestrian and cycle friendly place – and the world class city it aspires to be.
Michelle Withers, Charlotte
John Lewis and Democrats in denial
So, a sitting congressman, John Lewis, denounces a freely elected U.S. president as “illegitimate.” Furthermore, he openly disrespects the Constitution and electoral system that’s been in place for 240 years.
John Lewis is milking a 50-year old event for everything he can, but reality check: it’s not 1965. The country has moved on over the years, but Lewis and Democrats can’t accept America’s choices unless it fits their narrative and agenda.
Floyd Prophet, Kannapolis
Let’s celebrate racial progress we’ve seen
In response to “After Charlotte protests, clergy take a look at racial issues” (Jan. 15):
Regrettably, Tim Funk’s valuable article in Sunday’s Observer fails to mention the many thousands of African-Americans in the Charlotte region who are successful economically, often in high-prestige professions like law, medicine, and college teaching.
Many of these African-Americans and their families live in high-quality homes in upscale, diverse neighborhoods.
While continuing to work diligently to improve life for the less fortunate, let’s celebrate the advances that have occurred during the nearly 50 years since Dr. King’s death.
Ralph Levering, Davidson
Still waiting on streetcar’s payoff
In response to “Still waiting for a boom along Charlotte’s Gold Line streetcar route” (Jan. 15):
Thank you, Michael Smith, for letting all of us skeptics concerning the value of the streetcars know that the first phase was just practice and was not intended to produce development as we were promised. Now we know that the new phase and its “modern streetcars” will create massive new development to justify the millions of tax dollars being spent. Call me a continued skeptic.
Dick Meyer, Charlotte
Mansions and cars? No, we want health
In response to “Health care is not guaranteed for all” (Jan. 16 Forum):
Does Martin Campbell not see his own irony? The rich certainly have a right to mansions and expensive cars; the rest of us neither need them nor expect to have them for liberty and the pursuit of happiness. However, we do need health. Without affordable health care, many Americans would not have life, which Campbell acknowledges is a Constitutional right.
Teresa Atchley, Lincolnton
My almost-tragedy could be your pain
On Jan. 14, my son was run down by a motorcyclist in a crosswalk near his home in the Commonwealth area of Charlotte. We are lucky he is alive.
Beyond the horror of what happened, it brings forward a few things that maybe we should all think more about.
Charlotte is a rapidly growing, changing city. Traffic and the challenges associated with it mean that we all need to be more conscious of safety.
One thing for sure, if you suddenly find yourself in the position of learning that it is your son or daughter that is run down by a car or motorcycle while simply following the rules, maybe you will rethink your speed, your attitude, and the need to get that text message in while driving.
Mary Clayton, Charlotte
