Will Trump put a tariff on Trump?
President-elect Donald Trump and the GOP have been boasting their successes in creating and saving jobs in the U.S. since Trump’s election. I applaud any and all successes they may have in this regard. However, I cannot help but wonder how committed President-elect Trump is to this endeavor while he continues to have his own product lines produced overseas.
I would challenge President-elect Trump to set the example by moving the production of his own products to the U.S. If he doesn’t, does he plan to slap hefty tariffs on their import?
Diane Locklin, Charlotte
Obama popular, but a failure to me
Current polls say Trump has the lowest popularity of anyone entering the White House in over 40 years. Obama is one of the most popular presidents to leave the White House. I ask you, is it better to be popular and fail at policy or is it better to have good policy and live with unpopularity?
This country badly needs course correction. So I, for one, will go with a proven winner with all of his warts rather than a touchy feely poor leader.
Bill Wallace, Charlotte
Private schools are accountable, too
In response to “Why you should worry about public schools” (Jan. 17 Our View):
You state in your argument against vouchers that they go to “unaccountable” public schools?
Unaccountable to what? Various governments?
Private schools are supported by and accountable to parents. In order to exist private schools must perform. Parents will not spend money to send their child to a failing school.
Failing public schools survive regardless.
Vouchers give less advantaged parents choice, and their exercise of that choice will not only give their child a better chance of success in life, but will also pressure the public school systems to improve.
David Lucht, Mooresville
Simple answer to illegal immigration
People in other countries know Americans will break their own laws and hire those here illegally. So they come, confident they can work and send money back home.
No wall will stop them. We have been putting obstacles up for decades and barely slow them down.
The answer is simple: Stop hiring them. Make E-Verify mandatory. Prosecute citizens who employ them. Make it too expensive to risk using illegal labor.
If they can’t work, they won’t come.
Rick Wingate, Mooresville
GOP has bad history with health care
With repeal votes already cast on the Affordable Care Act, it should comes as no surprise that most Republicans have never favored policies that help with health care.
When Medicare was passed in 1965, many Republicans opposed it. Nineteen states, all controlled by Republicans, refused to expand Medicaid under Obamacare.
If the GOP really wants to help with health care, don’t repeal the current law, just make it better!
Kenneth Holder, Mooresville
A joyful teacher who cared for all
In response to “Loy Witherspoon, 1930-2017. Professor started religion program at UNC Charlotte” (Jan. 16):
In all my years of education, I have never had a teacher or professor who greeted each day with such joy and exuberance as Dr. Witherspoon. His smile lit up the classroom every day.
Even though my class was not a part of Religious Studies, he connected with each student. He was the best listener and always offered students the encouragement to become better learners and even better citizens. Regardless of background, he truly cared for all.
Godspeed, Dr. Witherspoon. Your job here is done!
Frank Deal, Charlotte
Maybe Trump can change after all
In response to “Trump won’t change once he’s president” (Jan. 17 Forum):
Jim Morrison may be right about Donald Trump not changing. However, there is some hope from The Bard.
Prince Hal, who hung out with jesters, drunks and thieves, was crowned King Henry the Fifth. He says to his erstwhile lowlife companions, “I know thee not... Presume not that I am the thing I was... I have turned away from my former self.” At the beginning of Henry V, the Archbishop of Canterbury says, “The king is full of grace and fair regard... The courses of his youth promised it not.”
Hope. Change is possible. But I’m not holding my breath.
Harvey Michael, Wingate
