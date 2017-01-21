Time for a new attitude on Trump

Stop bashing Trump; adopt ‘wait and see’
In response to Kevin Siers’ Trump/Putin cartoon (Jan. 20 Opinion):
To show the president of the United States being sworn in by Vladimir Putin seems a new low and disrespectful of the office.
The daily bashing of Donald Trump in the press and by most TV outlets is really getting tedious.
Imagine putting some of that negative energy into being hopeful, or at the very least adopting a tiny bit of “let’s wait and see” attitude.
Carole Bradley, Charlotte
Last cowboy’s stint didn’t go so well
In response to “President Trump will be a game-changer” (Jan. 20 Forum):
The last cowboy who “jingle-jangled” his way into the White House gave us a mortgage meltdown followed by a deep and lasting recession, widespread unemployment, a national debt of $19 trillion and two Middle East wars.
Don’t hang your hopes on any game-changer just yet.
Joseph Salerno, Charlotte
Obama a failure? Not on jobs, economy
Before branding President Obama a failure consider the following:
In 2008, Republicans left us with an economy defined by the loss of 800,000 jobs per month and an impending recession.
Under Obama, we had 74 straight months of job growth, markets soared, and unemployment was cut in half. All this while battling a GOP that vowed to make him fail!
I wonder how supporters can reconcile candidate Trump – self-proclaimed “drainer of the Swamp” and defender of the middle class against the evils of lobbyists and Wall Street – with President Trump, whose cabinet is crammed with Wall Street elites?
Kelly Stevens, Charlotte
Skipped inaugural? I won’t support you
In response to “Nearly 50 House Democrats vow to boycott inauguration” (Jan. 18):
I vote independent. Any Democrat who didn’t go to D.C. this weekend will never get my vote.
James L. Allen, Concord
Tillis wasn’t sent to D.C. to compromise
In response to Thom Tillis “Voters didn’t give Republicans a mandate” (Jan. 20 Opinion):
Sen. Thom Tillis must live on another planet to think he was sent to Washington to compromise with Democrats. His op-ed just ruined my day and made me sick.
Let’s be real clear, Senator, the last thing your voters want is another John McCain or Lindsey Graham.
How about getting some sand in your britches, because this election is all about divisive partisanship and draining the swamp to help our president make America great again.
Jim Cherry, Charlotte
Dodd-Frank needed now more than ever
In response to Robert Pittenger “Dodd-Frank chokes banks; a better way” (Jan. 19 Opinion):
I find it incredibly ironic that Rep. Robert Pittenger and his cronies in Washington favor repeal of Dodd-Frank.
The GOP is so quick to blame over-regulation for a sluggish economy, but it doesn’t take a genius to understand that failure to regulate financial institutions led to the economic collapse in 2007-08.
When profits are the only thing that matter, regulations are the only logical approach. I wish it could be different.
Jack Hankins, Charlotte
Stadium will boost profits, city’s profile
The writer is on the National Soccer Coaches Association of America board.
Here’s hoping Mecklenburg County and Charlotte embrace the MLS stadium proposal.
The flourishing track record of MLS and its positive financial and cultural impact on each city is undeniable.
An MLS team will elevate the quality of life for metropolitan Charlotte residents, boosting the city’s national profile while attracting businesses and families to the Queen City.
Kevin M. Sims, Charlotte
Harris story exposes the real problem
The fact that Cameron Harris made up such a dubious fake news story about the election is despicable. The fact that 6 million partisans (sheep) spread this unsubstantiated story like wildfire is even worse.
It illustrates the problem at the heart of the extreme partisan divide: Most of these people would rather affirm their position than seek the truth.
Phil Evans, Huntersville
