Meck board ‘finds’ money to help a billionaire, but not CMS?

Help CMS, not billionaire Smith
After years of inadequate funding of CMS because the Mecklenburg County board of commissioners said there was never enough money, now it “finds” $43.7 million to spend on a soccer stadium. To help a billionaire realize a dream with questionable benefits to Charlotte?
How stupid does the board think we are?
I urge the board to get its priorities in order and stop wasting time and money on a frivolous project that has been rushed into consideration.
Focus on public financial support of CMS, which will yield far more long-term positive outcomes for Charlotte than an unnecessary extra stadium.
Mary Murchison, Charlotte
My generation will bear the burden
Well, here we are. Here we are denying human-impacted climate change so that powerful corporations can bag a few bucks.
Here we are refusing to show the dreams of young immigrant students mercy.
Here we are turning a blind eye to a student loan debt crisis.
Here we are relying on false “truths” to justify racism, misogyny, xenophobia, and the absence of kindness and decency.
Here we are without facts, experience, plans, or any regard for the future of our country and those who’ll carry its flag into the future.
A generation of young people – my generation – didn’t ask to be here, but we will bear the load.
Jake Sheridan, Charlotte
U.S. strength lies in empathy, not hate
Our Declaration of Independence declares that all men are created equal with certain unalienable rights.
In a time when our country is so divided, it is important to fight for the life, liberty and pursuit of happiness for our citizens of all races, religions, political bents – not just a chosen few.
Our strength is demonstrated not in fear and hate, but in empathy and love.
Debbey Woodruff, Cornelius
President Trump has a Putin problem
In response to “What’s true about Trump and Russia” (Jan. 12 Observer Editorial) and related articles:
Almost everyone has said or done something in their life that they would just as soon not see on a billboard alongside the road.
It becomes a problem when someone else knows it too.
Today the internet is the biggest billboard of all time. Trump may have a Putin problem.
E.T. Shafer, Charlotte
Here’s hoping Trump advocates equality
What’s alarming to me is the Trump administration’s lack of support for women’s rights and that of the LGBT community.
It is as if none of these issues exist, and yet at the same time there are plans to take away laws protecting these groups.
Is this any way for a democratic society to treat its citizens no matter their gender or sexual preference?
The next four years will either advocate equality or not. It’s an unfortunate wait-and-see game for now.
Lorraine Stark, Matthews
Don’t abandon your principles, senator
In response to Thom Tillis “Voters didn’t give Republicans a mandate” (Jan. 20 Opinion):
Sen. Thom Tillis seems more concerned with passing bipartisan legislation than adhering to strong conservative principles in legislation.
If reaching across the aisle does not work, as we have seen in the past with an increasingly liberal Democratic Party, will he abandon his principles? I hope not.
Michael Mills, Clemmons
Price deserves prison, not a cabinet post
Price deserves prison, not a cabinet post
In response to “Price tries to reassure on health care; Dems not buying it” (Jan. 18):
It was reported that Rep. Tom Price invested $90,000 in six pharmaceutical companies that later benefited from positions he took in Congress, bills he put forth.
If this had been you, me or Martha Stewart, we’d be looking at prison terms.
Members of Congress have exempted themselves from these rules. They are there to make money.
This is not a Democratic or Republican issue. This is an American issue, where the people we hire to represent us hold themselves to be above the laws they set for us.
I find it reprehensible that Price is now looking to be a cabinet secretary in charge of overseeing that same group of companies he just aided for his own personal benefit.
David E. Hawk, Rock Hill
Comments