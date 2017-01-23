We should resist, not relax, with Trump
In response to “Relax and give Trump a chance” (Jan. 21 Viewpoint) and other articles:
We can’t relax when the promises Trump has made and the policies Republicans are pursuing include: no raise in minimum wage, sharp limits on women’s reproductive rights, mass deportations, privatizing public education, eliminating climate regulations, curbing sensible guns controls, and giving Wall Street freer reign to prey on us.
And we’ll see about health care reform, and Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare cuts. Sure, we all want more jobs. The rest here are not the values of the majority of Americans, and we’ll resist rather than relax.
Pat McCoy, Charlotte
All Americans are finally equal again
I have witnessed many presidential inaugurations in my life, at times biting the bullet, yet I have always accepted the fact. Since Friday when Mr. Trump became president, I have witnessed riots in Washington, Hollywood misfits screaming that he is illegal, demonstrators around the world condemning the president for advocating that we put America first, and hostile Democratic representatives forgetting who sent them to Washington.
At last conservatives can rejoice in the realization that for now, liberals must take a back seat, that now all of us are again Americans, equal under God, a word some find offensive. It’s a fact, we have a new president, and he is the president of all.
Frank Harrington, Charlotte
Grow up? You have it backward
To the legions of Trump voters and supporters who are telling the rest of us to “grow up” and accept him as president, you have it backward.
We will only take him seriously as president when he demonstrates an ability to put ego aside, lay off his Twitter-tantrums, and begin to behave in a manner commensurate with the office to which he has been elevated.
Then, perhaps, he can earn the respect that you are demanding of us.
Janet Taylor, Lincolnton
Disappointed in Davidson brothers
In response to “Fellow fraternity brothers defend Davidson grad at center of fake news storm” (Jan. 19):
Cameron Harris lied for money. That is the definition of fraud. As a Phi Delta Theta brother myself, I am embarrassed that some of my brothers at Davidson College would excuse and even be proud of his actions. They must have forgotten that one of the pillars of the fraternity is “the attainment personally of a high standard of morality.”
It is hard to find direction when you have abandoned your moral compass.
Jon R. Moore, Charlotte
Stadium proposal a punch in the gut
In response to “Mecklenburg, Charlotte asked to pay $87.5 million for soccer stadium” (Jan. 21):
That such an amount of money would even be considered by the city and the county, comes like a sock in the stomach to residents.
Considering all the urgent needs here, how could the idea of a soccer stadium in such an amount even be on the table for discussion?
While soccer is a very fine sport, it is not needed at this time with the already built venues for professional games.
The city and/or county have no business putting this expense on the taxpayers.
Dottie Coplon, Charlotte
U.S. should bill for military support
President Trump and General James Mattis have vowed to strengthen our alliances with foreign powers. If “America First” is the operational objective, we should bill for any and all military support. Every soldier would bill at $1,000,000 per year. All support equipment, to include planes, ships, satellites, buildings, etc., would be billed for depreciation and operating expenses plus a 25 percent markup.
If someone wants our support, they should pay for it.
Ed Carlson, Charlotte
Don’t condemn working across aisle
In response to “Tillis wasn’t sent to DC to compromise” (Jan. 22 Forum):
When I read Sen. Thom Tillis’s piece in the Observer, I was so pleased that I started to write him a letter of appreciation. Then I read Jim Cherry’s letter attacking him for promising to “work across the aisle.” I was again reminded that it is attacks from the extremes of both parties that prevent committed public servants from enacting policies that benefit the majority of Americans.
The swamp we need to drain is not just in D.C. – it’s in our own hearts.
Anita Strauss-LaRowe, Charlotte
Comments