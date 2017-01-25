The sign I’ll remember from the Women’s March

The sign at the march I’ll remember
One sign carried by a young boy at the Women’s March stood out.
Mom had printed “Be Nice.”
The boy added, “to girls, Donald Trump.”
A simple, poignant message.
Be nice to girls earning less than men doing the same job. Be nice to girls leaving their infant children, after a disgracefully short period of paid or unpaid maternity leave, to return to the workforce. Be nice to girls seeking informed, respectful reproductive health care choices. And be nice to girls unprotected by current gun laws allowing abusive partners to legally obtain guns.
Be nice to girls, Donald Trump, Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell.
Donna Charneskie, Charlotte
My retaliation against Dan Bishop
In response to “Dan Bishop to the rescue (again)” (Jan. 25 Our View) and other articles:
Dan Bishop has once again demonstrated his disdain for, if not ignorance of, the U.S. Constitution. Like HB2, which he helped author, his broadly worded legislation to protect politicians from threats, intimidation, and retaliation would undermine basic constitutional rights.
I’d like to threaten, intimidate and retaliate against Bishop by proclaiming an intention to vote against him each and every time he runs for office unless and until he demonstrates a rudimentary understanding of the Constitution.
Will Graves, Charlotte
NASCAR’s old fans aren’t ‘over it’
In response to “Hey, old-school NASCAR fans, get over it. The past is not coming back.” (Jan. 24):
Old NASCAR fans have spoken. We are no longer attending or watching races the way we used to. With an average age of 42 and 70 percent of fans being 35 or older, NASCAR needs to work on keeping the old fans as well as attracting new ones. Any business should be inclusive of all people who will support its business.
Hopefully NASCAR will be sold to people who know how to expand a business.
Ron Johnson, Waxhaw
Don’t destroy tribute to bravery
In response to “The 2 key questions Charlotte must answer about soccer deal” (Jan. 24 Our View):
I have lived most of my life in Charlotte and I have many fond memories of Memorial Stadium and the Grady Cole Center. Built as a tribute to those brave men who gave their lives for their country in WWI, it has hosted presidents and rock stars, high school football and marching bands.
If Memorial Stadium is torn down, are we not disrespecting the very soldiers it was meant to honor?
Stephen Holcomb, Charlotte
An alternate soccer proposal
It’s amazing how the soccer stadium/team prospect has once again brought out our so-called free market champions to line up for a government handout. Equally amazing is how government leaders panic under the pressure of “deadlines” or “losing to another city.”
Let the city and county provide the opportunity and the billionaire developers finance their venture. Here’s a better idea: The Green Bay Packer model – let the citizens buy shares in the team. It sure has worked well in Green Bay.
Joseph H. Spencer, Jr., Charlotte
I’m with Tillis on compromise
In response to “Thom Tillis: Voters didn’t give Republicans a mandate” (Jan. 17):
Thank you, Sen. Tillis, for your recent op-ed. As an independent, I will vote for anyone whose aim is to represent all constituents and looks to compromise whenever possible.
Unbending conservatives like Forum writer Jim Cherry are not the norm, and it is the quieter majority who yearn for both sides to work together. It is time for the middle to take back our country that has been high jacked by extremists on both sides.
Kelly Morlacci, Charlotte
Writer ignoring the costs of HB2
In response to “An HB2 hit? I see no evidence of it” (Jan. 25 Forum):
Warren Smith ignores the undeniable damage HB2 has done: PayPal specifically cited HB2 in canceling 400 jobs, as did Deutsche Bank and many others. On the other hand, neither Wal-Mart (adding jobs nationwide) nor Credit Karma (100 jobs over the next several years) said it was adding those jobs because of HB2.
HB2 has done zero good and much bad for this state.
Hank Durkin, Charlotte
