Be wary of over-inflated soccer stadium projections

On soccer, don’t make an impulse buy
Giving a sweetheart deal to a billionaire at the spur of the moment and with little public notice or input simply does not pass the smell test.
Charlotte should be wary of over-inflated monetary benefits and projections that resemble the “Tim Newman” inflated projections about the NASCAR Hall of Fame by the usual suspects.
Where’s the transparency?
Tom Lewis, Charlotte
Stadium would be a traffic nightmare
Has anyone considered the traffic nightmare that construction and use of a soccer stadium at the Memorial Stadium site would create?
Ann Lockhart, Charlotte
Let lawmakers face fallout they created
In response to “Dan Bishop to the rescue (again)” (Jan. 25 Our View) and related articles:
Sen. Dan Bishop’s proposal would shield public officials from consequences of their actions.
It mystifies me that our legislators believe they can pass legislation like HB2, which strips away rights of taxpaying citizens and legislates discrimination without recrimination.
Last I checked, the First Amendment was still part of our Constitution.
Dan Bishop and his fellow legislators better get used to hearing what the people have to say. As I recall, the government works for the people, not the other way around.
Martha Brinsko, Charlotte
Morgan’s $107B bank bailout was intrusive
In response to “Mooresville native, ex-Morgan Stanley CEO shares optimism about Trump” (Jan. 25):
Mooresville native and former Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack said government banking regulations were “intrusive.”
Apparently Morgan Stanley accepting $107 billion in a government bailout is not intrusive to him.
Maybe a little introspection by Mack as to why those regulations were put into place is in order.
Michael McNeilly, Mooresville
Trump distracts from what really matters
In response to “White House doubles down on voter fraud” (Jan. 25) and related articles:
What do an ill-advised border wall, virtually nonexistent voter fraud, and lying about the crowd size at the inauguration have in common?
They are distracting us from what really matters: Russian election meddling, eliminating environmental protections, conflicts of interest, and talk of nuclear proliferation.
Dan A. Hopkins, Gastonia
No one should be taking a back seat
In response to “All Americans are finally equal again” (Jan. 24 Forum):
Forum writer Frank Harrington contradicts himself when he says “all of us are again Americans, equal...” but “liberals must take a back seat.”
He seems to think there are front-seat Americans and back-seat Americans.
Anyone who remembers Jim Crow cannot accept this attitude.
Americans must sit together and work together to move the country forward.
Julia Williams, Denver, N.C.
Wish more displayed maturity Tillis did
I was heartened and pleased by Sen. Thom Tillis’ op-ed. (“Voters didn’t give Republicans a mandate,” Jan. 20)
He showed the common sense and maturity we need from politicians in Washington. The ability to compromise and work for the common good is what the country needs from all of our elected politicians.
I was, however, extremely disheartened by the rant of Forum writer Jim Cherry. (“Tillis wasn’t sent to D.C. to compromise,” Jan. 22 Forum).
His short-sighted statements are exactly why we have many of the problems we do in Washington.
One can only hope that more people in Washington think like Sen. Tillis and will work for compromise and the common good.
Bill Rice, Charlotte
Boost ridership; fix LYNX ticket machines
CATS needs to do a better job.
Saturday morning hundreds of people were waiting to buy LYNX tickets at the South Boulevard station. Of the four lower garage ticket machines, one was out of service and another would not print tickets.
These machines should be checked daily to make sure they are working.
It would also have been helpful if a CATS employee had been there to help expedite the process.
These frustrating experiences do not encourage future ridership!
Bonnie Foulds, Charlotte
