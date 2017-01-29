Say ‘no’ to commissioners who voted to spend on soccer stadium

Stadium supporters won’t get my vote
In response to “Soccer bid uncertain with city’s contribution off table” (Jan. 27):
So the county is all in and the city is not, maybe.
Here’s hoping voters will ask one question when these folks seek re-election: Did you vote yes to spend my money on a soccer stadium based on no market research with a ridiculous deadline proposed by a billionaire who once threatened to yank his race track if a town didn’t roll over to his demands?
If the answer is yes, your answer to those seeking re-election should be “no”!
Morry Alter, Charlotte
Growing CPCC needs land near stadium
Memorial Stadium sits near the middle of the CPCC campus, surrounded by parking lots and decks for students.
CPCC has been growing like a weed for 20 years and there is no reason to think this will suddenly stop. It will need this land in the foreseeable future.
Everyone else is talking about the money, which is obscene, but what about CPCC?
Arthur Selby, Mint Hill
Gerrymandering is the real voter fraud
President Donald Trump’s charge of voter fraud grossly misses the real fraud, which is skewed voting districts that favor the dominant party in a state legislature which sets boundaries to maintain its majority.
This tactic removes the value of the tacit premise of “one person one vote” stated in our Constitution.
It makes a travesty of our political system.
Robert Yoder, Concord
Focus on making a responsible choice
In response to “Couple heads to DC with enthusiasm because of Trump” (Jan. 27):
Tim Funk’s thoughtful article brings to mind the coarse joke we all heard back in high school: “If you can’t be good, be careful. If you can’t be careful, don’t name it after me. Haw haw!”
Some people believe that every baby deserves the right to be conceived from a deliberate choice by two responsible adults, not by two short-sighted kids immersed in today’s culture.
Let’s hear more about planned parenthood.
Ted Lucas, Charlotte
Trump and team play to the gullible
In response to “Put on big-boy pants; Trump is in charge” (Jan. 25 Forum):
In responding to Forum writer Howard Honeycutt I’ll use the Kellyanne Conway approach – answering a question with a question.
Did you ever see President Obama stand up and unabashedly tell a series of lies that were clearly refutable?
Did you ever see him send out a spokesperson to placate the people with a new term for a flat-out lie?
Trump thinks we are all gullible buffoons.
Glo Kearns, Charlotte
I applaud Sen. Tillis’ conciliatory tone
In response to Thom Tillis “Voters didn’t give Republicans a mandate,” (Jan. 20 Opinion):
I was very impressed by the tone of Sen. Thom Tillis’ comments.
Compromise is the stuff that makes government work and in recent years it has been in short supply.
I was saddened by the almost immediate attacks that the mere suggestion of compromise brought from Tillis’ more conservative constituents.
For the success of our state and country we citizens must be willing to expect, and even encourage, compromise.
Gerald Davis, Hendersonville
To get compromise, first drain the swamp
Sen. Thom Tillis was absolutely correct, the American people didn’t give the GOP a mandate regarding their agenda for anything.
In terms of reaching across the aisle, dream on!
Where or when has the Republican Party been willing to compromise on any issue over the last eight years?
Unfortunately, it seems gridlock in Congress will continue until draining the swamp – in both parties – becomes a reality.
David Rokes, Statesville
NASCAR isn’t that interesting any more
In response to “Hey, old-school NASCAR fans, get over it; the past is gone” (Jan. 25):
I grew up a fan of auto racing of various types since the 1970s, but the sport has changed.
Now, officials call for caution if a Kleenex blows on to the track. It has become a 3-hour commercial. The announcer is constantly blabbering.
It used to be fun when the camera stayed inside the car and you could ride along and hear the engine.
It’s not that interesting any more.
Steve Lamb, Charlotte
