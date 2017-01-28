Smith family should fund soccer stadium, not taxpayers

Billionaire doesn’t need county’s help
In response to “Soccer bid uncertain with city’s contribution off table” (Jan. 27):
The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners voted to support a billionaire in his mission to make more money over this county’s need for schools, roads, parks and community safety.
Tax money that could help the broader community may now go to a small group.
Please remember this at election time and vote for individuals who have your best interests at heart, not just their own.
Hank Federal, Charlotte
Don’t let Charlotte lose out on stadium
It was nice to see that our county government understands that a pro soccer stadium is a good investment for the future of Charlotte.
When I moved here in 1999, center city was a dead zone where few lived or felt safe to walk at night.
Pro soccer will allow us to continue to become the true cultural center of both Carolinas. If we do not pursue it, Raleigh will likely receive the bid and it will be unlikely North Carolina will receive a second team.
A pro soccer team will easily lead to a return on investment through economic development and tourism spending.
Lee Keen, Charlotte
Pro-life? Then back strong safety net
In response to “Couple heads to DC with enthusiasm because of Trump” (Jan. 27):
It is hypocritical for someone to cheer President Trump’s anti-abortion message while knowing that he supports deep cuts in social service funding, mass incarceration and deportations, all of which hurt struggling families.
Being pro-life should also mean being ardently supportive of social programs, justice reform, and other, dare I say it, Democratic initiatives.
Supporting President Trump’s social agenda may make you pro-birth, but supporting a strong social safety net and a progressive agenda where a child can grow and thrive is what makes you pro-life.
Michael Tye, Charlotte
Thanks for quiet activism on abortion
Thanks for publishing Tim Funk’s thoughtful piece on the Bond and Griffin families’ quiet approach to obviating the need for abortion in this country.
While the Chief Justice John Roberts said during his confirmation that court precedent has been set on abortion, people like the Bonds and Griffins continue to remind us that there are alternatives available to save the lives of the unintended and unwanted, as well as those conceived in an act of violence.
Jonathan Hoin, Charlotte
Trump won, now be a good sport about it
In response to “Grow up? You have it backward” (Jan. 24 Forum)
Actually, an important reason for Donald Trump winning the presidency was that he didn’t act “presidential.”
Instead, he spoke from the heart and didn’t mince words, becoming the USA’s biggest cheerleader.
Americans are feeling a sense of pride and optimism that has been missing for many years.
The game is over and in true American fashion the losers should behave with good sportsmanship.
John Perugini, Waxhaw
A tale of two Donalds and promises made
It’s like deja vu all over again: In 2003 a Donald (Rumsfeld) assured us Iraqi oil would pay for the war.
This time a Donald declares Mexico will pay for a wall.
“Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice...” When will they ever learn?
Paul Jennings, Charlotte
DeVos is wrong person for the job
In less than a week, Congress is scheduled to vote on confirming our next Secretary of Education. The person in that job will not only oversee the direction of our public schools, she’ll shape the future of our children.
Betsy DeVos is not the right person to carry out this task. Not only is she inexperienced but it’s obvious that her history of donations to the GOP landed her a nomination.
As a constituent, I urge Sen. Richard Burr to recuse himself from voting on DeVos’s nomination. Pay-to-play politics has no place in our democracy.
Ilena Reid, Charlotte
Mary Tyler Moore cartoon was spot on
Mary Tyler Moore cartoon was spot on
Kevin Siers’ Jan. 27 cartoon tribute to Mary Tyler Moore was perfect. It captured the essence of a life well spent. A perfect obituary. Short. Sweet. Spot On.
Ken May, Charlotte
Comments