My grandparents were Syrian immigrants and U.S. was glad to have them

Syrian grandparents contributed to U.S.
The thoughtless blanket ban on immigration from various countries instituted by President Donald Trump is detrimental to the United States in many ways. I can’t help but think of my grandparents Salim and Freida, who immigrated from Syria many years ago. Among a multitude of positives, their five sons all became combat veterans in either World War II or Korea, and all of their 11 grandchildren became at least college graduates or acquired advanced degrees. Other countries who allow the immigration of future Salims and Freidas will benefit from America’s policies and the U.S. will be the lesser.
David C. Ahwesh, Charlotte
The view on the ban from Indonesia
I’m a North Carolina resident living in Indonesia, the largest Muslim-majority democracy on earth.
Many of my students and colleagues hope to study in the United States and feel concerned, as I do, about Islamophobia. Fear of the United States is brewing. Promising academics are searching for opportunities besides the U.S.
President Trump’s ban is unconstitutional and dangerous, and the rhetoric coming from his administration is damaging our world. A positive image earned through mutually beneficial policy and practice overseas benefits American interests in the long term, and America is losing.
Samantha Martin, Charlotte
Liberal outrage at Trump is over-the-top
While there is no question that President Trump should have allowed more time before his executive order took effect, the outrage at its implementation is excessive. Once again, the reaction of liberal leaders is to invoke “hate” when condemning anything that they disagree with. Yet the same people who decry the travel ban are often quick to urge reforms that are life-altering to others if it might “save the life of even one child.” We will never know how many lives may be saved by stronger efforts to keep out potential terrorists, but there will be a lot of howling if we miss one.
Phil Clutts, Harrisburg
More time won’t help soccer proposal
While I welcome the Charlotte City Council’s rejection of the soccer stadium proposal, its reasons for doing so still concern me. Council members cited how little time they had to consider the proposal instead of focusing on the true question: Should municipalities give public money to private businesses? I’ve yet to see a compelling justification for ever taking public money that could be used for improving our schools, paying our teachers more, improving our commute, or training our police officers, and giving it to private individuals to help them make more money in their business.
David Malament, Concord
To get truth, we need news without spin
In response to “Now more than ever, ‘get the truth and print it’ (Jan. 29 Taylor Batten column):
Truth: The glass is holding water at 50 percent of its capacity. Alternative fact # 1: The glass is half full. Alternative fact #2: The glass is half empty.
All three statements are true and factual, but they can suggest very different viewpoints. This is the danger we face from both parties and the media spin cycles. The institution that can successfully show all three facts stripped of the noise that precedes or follows it will ultimately “serve, protect, and advance the public welfare” the best.
Lambros Balatsias, Charlotte
Hate the media? Check out Russia
Authoritarian regimes do not co-exist with a free press. The relationships between the press and governments in Russia, China and Cuba evidence this point. Conversely, a free, robust press is an essential element of a democracy.
The attack on the media by Trump and his administration should be recognized by all Americans as an attack on democracy. Freedom-loving citizens should demand that Trump abandon this dangerous path.
Kenneth R. Raynor, Charlotte
Bannon on security council is big mistake
Those who are not paying attention to Trump adviser Steve Bannon being on the National Security Council should take a minute and read the story of the Cuban Missile Crisis, and the importance of who is giving advice to the president. This is not going to make us more secure.
This is what we get when we elect someone with no sense of history, policy or national affairs.
Michael Kennedy, Charlotte
