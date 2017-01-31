What purpose did this church sign serve?

What purpose did church sign serve?
A church sign in Mooresville reads “11 Immigrants killed 2006 Americans in the Sept. 11 attacks.” What purpose does this sign serve? Our country was founded on immigration. Is terrorism worse when it’s carried out by radial Muslim immigrants? What about Christians who bomb abortion clinics or racists who terrorize black churches or white “Christians” who blow up federal buildings? What happened to Jesus’s teachings of loving our enemies? Or is He just too radical?
Debbey Woodruff, Cornelius
We’ll remember who wanted MLS deal
In response to “Does city refusal on $44M for stadium end Major League Soccer bid?” (Jan 27) and other reports:
It is unbelievably arrogant of five county commissioners to spend $43.7 million taxpayer dollars with so little information. Did you consider contacting cities that have MLS arenas to see how successful they are? And do those cities have baseball, football, hockey and basketball teams? You must have known about Bruton Smith holding Concord hostage.
Voters will remember the five who voted for this quick deal without vetting it.
Ann Marie Lloyd, Charlotte
Trump’s travel ban will inflame world
Donald Trump’s travel ban is not just about mistreatment of a handful of men, women, and children who surely deserve better; it negates the distinction between terrorists who use Islam to justify slaughtering people and the rest of the world’s 1.6 billion Muslims who are, or could be, our friends and allies. No president, however duly elected, should be allowed to pour gasoline on the fires of the world so recklessly.
Trump justifies his autocratic style of leadership by painting this country we love as an ugly failure. Are we really so ungrateful for the relative security and quality of life we’ve enjoyed? It’s time to wake up and think about all we have to lose if we go down this dark path.
Karen Hodges and Howard Tyas, Charlotte
Refreshing to see promises honored
As expected, the Observer editors are, and will continue to be, critical of a president who is following through on his campaign promises. While I don’t agree with his impulsive nature, it is refreshing to have someone in the Oval Office who hasn’t lied to the public about what he would do if elected.
By the way, when will the editors write about all the campaign promises that Obama failed to pursue? Let’s begin with “Change.”
Craig A. Reutlinger, Charlotte
Refugees different than they once were
In response to “My family knew America at its best - and worst” (Jan. 31 “For the Record”):
Mr. Mayer tells a very good story and a sad one about his grandfather. There is one important thing Mr. Mayer forgot. His father when he came to this country (as did my great grandfather on both sides of my family) did not come here to kill us. They were humble people and very hard-working folks.
Today these people hate us; they want to kill us. This is the difference. Too bad a professor can’t see the difference.
Shirley Natale, Waxhaw
Executive actions a win for ISIS, Putin
Lets face it, the executive actions taken and signed by our president without either legislative bodies of our government being involved allows both ISIS and Putin to declare victory. I hope those who wanted this change can live with it.
Daryl Solomonson, Troutman
Why give power to Steve Bannon?
Steve Bannon’s position on the Trump transition team was disturbing enough, but putting him on the security council is an entirely different level.
This decision to give Bannon a more elevated status certainly seems to conflict with Trump’s attempts to distance himself from the far right extremists. Everyone, regardless of party affiliation, should be wary of affording more power, authority, and validity to such virulent ethno-nationalists, white supremacists, and xenophobes.
David Edwards, Charlotte
Media has never been more essential
Not since Joseph McCarthy has America’s news media had such an awesome responsibility. In the face of fear-mongering, distortions and outright lies, the value of accurate reporting has never been more essential.
Now, as then, the media have been vilified for gross “bias” by those who do not want to hear the truth. An honest and free press may be our only salvation.
Jim Pendleton, Harrisburg
