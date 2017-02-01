Jihadists are jubilant over Trump ban

Jihadists jubilant over Trump ban
Whether you agree that Donald Trump’s ban on refugees is effective or not, constitutional or not, here is one thing all of us should keep in mind: Trump has handed ISIS an incredible recruiting tool. Whether you agree that it constitutes a religious test, the rest of the world, especially followers of Islam, certainly see it that way. Jihadists are jubilant. Trump has just made the world more dangerous, not less.
Jim Cunningham, Charlotte
Sad refugee stories, but it happens
Shame on us?! The outrage over Trump’s 90-120 day vetting process is blown out of proportion. Yes, there will be some sad stories and that is regrettable, but that’s what happens when decisions are made outside the bubble of political correctness. It doesn’t take much to get OPEC to meet about oil production and prices, but try to get them to meet to rid their region of extremism. Clerics, mullahs and ayatollahs are quick to issue fatwas for authors and cartoonists but nothing against the extremists destroying their religion. No, the shame is on them.
Andrew Davis, Fletcher, N.C.
How can Americans be this callous?
In response to “Refugees different than they once were” (Feb. 1 Forum):
I cannot comprehend the callous indifference some Americans have towards those fellow human beings trying to flee a hell that Syria has become. The vast majority of these families are fleeing to simply survive. But they are all, as a group, vilified by those knowingly ensconced in the alternate world of alternative facts where everyone different is deemed a potential threat and tarred with the terrorist brush because of the actions of a few. How sad and shameful this side of America has become.
Reed Shaddock, Charlotte
Madonna gets special treatment on remarks
In response to “Madonna defends fiery speech at women’s march” (Jan. 23):
If I had said I’m thinking about blowing up the White House while Barack Obama was president, here’s what would have happened. My doorbell rings, two men – dark suits, black tie shoes, shoulder holsters, sunglasses, blacked out windowed Chevy Suburban – would have said, “You’re coming with us.” Next Jack McCoy from Law & Order would have said, “We will see you in no less than 10 years and no more than 15 years.”
Madonna walks away as though nothing was ever said.
Jim DuRocher, Huntersville
Blocking Obama nominee was fair
In response to “Block Trump’s court nominee? Not so fast” (Feb. 1 editorial):
You say Republicans stole this seat. Not true. What was done was simply democracy at its best. A lame duck far-left president was in office. The Supreme Court pick would be in office for many years. The decision was made to let the incoming president – Republican or Democrat – pick the nominee. That was the only fair and democratic way to proceed.
Sheila W. Evans, Charlotte
See? Smiths didn’t need city’s money
Bruton and Marcus Smith are outed! By going forward with their MLS bid without a pledge of $43 million from the City of Charlotte, they demonstrate that sports facilities can be built by rich folks without huge infusions of public money. Two lessons: There’s no harm in asking and county commissioners are suckers.
Tim Stokes, Charlotte
Wertz’s son deserves the spotlight
In response to “As a sportswriter, covering your son can be thankless job” (Jan. 29):
Given all that Langston Wertz does to shine the spotlight on local high school student-athletes, he deserves the opportunity to cover his own son’s on-court efforts and successes without hesitation!
Thanks, Langston, for your selfless coverage of all the sons and daughters of others. Embrace your unique perspective of your own son’s time in high school. He has earned his place in the spotlight.
Bill Diskin, Charlotte
I’m finally moved to write letter to editor
Please excuse any errors I may make. I have been on this earth for 90 years and this is my very first letter to an editor.
What prompts this effort was an editorial in the Jan. 30 edition titled “The President’s first week: A List”. I just don’t have the words to tell you how much I enjoyed that piece. Is there any chance you can continue that column as a weekly event, at least for his first 90 days?
John K. Planck, Concord
