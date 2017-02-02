Take the high road on Gorsuch; it just might pay off

Dems, take the high road on Gorsuch
In response to “Trump: ‘Go nuclear’ to confirm Gorsuch” (Feb. 2):
The Democrats have been given an opportunity to change the dynamic in Washington. They have been presented with the opportunity to confirm a new Supreme Court justice who, although conservative, is a reasonable, thoughtful candidate.
Rather than fight confirmation just because Republicans refused to give Merrick Garland a hearing, they can treat the confirmation with reason and respect. In doing so, they take the high road and give Republicans who see Trump as anathema cover to join with them on other issues.
They might even create a cooperative alliance between the parties.
Jim Shannonhouse, Charlotte
Don’t let Senate tear up the rule book
President Trump wants the Senate to tear up the rule book! That’s not surprising considering his treatment of the media and his press secretary telling folks to “get with the program or they can go.”
Americans, we are in serious danger of losing our democracy and our freedoms if Trump keeps up the Russian gameplan to destroy us.
Start thinking, please!
Joe Sutterlin, Charlotte
Equal treatment? Put Gorsuch on ice
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants Democrats to treat Judge Neil Gorsuch the same way they treated President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee. Fair enough. Tell Judge Gorsuch to come back in 352 days.
Jack Flynn, Charlotte
McCrory article was mean-spirited
In response to “HB2 emails show McCrory’s complaints about media, joke from Moore staff member” (Feb. 1):
Your article about Gov. Pat McCrory’s emails was mean-spirited and without any real news value. It reflects the sad state of “journalism” that today’s serious news reader encounters all too often.
Gary Pritchett, Charlotte
Refugees I know are talented, industrious
In response to “Refugees different than they once were” (Feb. 1 Forum):
When Forum writer Shirley Natale says “these people hate us; they want to kill us,” I have to assume she has never met any refugee families.
I’ve met many refugee families in our community and they do not hate us or want to kill us. They are amazingly talented, hard-working, respectful people who are humbled and grateful to be included and welcomed.
As long as some of those in our community continue to be motivated by fear and distrust of those from different cultures, we will never truly be the great society we could be.
Terri Matthews, Charlotte
Sen. Burr, listen to callers about DeVos
In response to “DeVos nomination triggers phone campaign in N.C.” (Feb. 2):
Sen. Richard Burr’s comment that a Democratic “strategy” was the impetus for the record number of calls opposing Betsy DeVos’ nomination for education secretary was downright laughable.
Was he awake during the last election? I don’t think anyone would put “strategy” and “Democrats” in the same sentence.
We are at a critical point with education in Charlotte.
Shame on you, Sen. Burr. Your voicemail boxes are full. Pay attention to the people you represent.
Joanne McCranie, Charlotte
No such thing as economic utopia
In response to “Why race relations are where they are” (Jan. 26 Our View):
If you find fault with an economic system that creates “winners and losers,” why not create one where no one is allowed to “lose”? It will inevitably mean no one is allowed to “win.”
Here’s the rub: To attempt to equalize all of our citizens economically would require coercion, as in every instance where a utopia was promised – whether in Nazi Germany, the Soviet Union, or Cuba.
Joanna Thompson, Charlotte
At 90, you inspired this millennial
In response to “I’m finally moved to write letter to editor” (Feb. 2 Forum):
I want to thank Forum writer John Planck for his first letter to an editor in 90 years.
He inspired this millennial – perhaps the last who still reads print news – to sift through my stack of old papers and read a funny article I had missed. (“The President’s first week: A List,” Jan. 30).
Thank you for brightening my morning! I hope this is not the last time you contribute to the Forum.
Carol Haver, Matthews
