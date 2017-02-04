Trump takes aim at a bedrock tenet

Trump has pastors rolling in their graves
In response to “Trump: Let churches endorse candidates” (Feb. 3):
Luther Little, C.C. Warren and Carl Bates must be rolling over in their graves.
Esteemed pastors of First Baptist Church in Charlotte, both Warren and Bates were also presidents of the Southern Baptist Convention.
One of the bedrock tenets of the church I grew up in – separation of church and state – is being tested by the new president and his evangelical followers. They would be well served to brush up on their history.
Sally H. Gamble, Charlotte
Ridiculous to protest president’s ban
While I have tremendous respect and sympathy for the plight of people wishing to leave war-torn countries with terrorist activities, I am dumbfounded at the response from the media and left in this country.
How can any thinking individual fail to understand the need to periodically review our immigration policies given the multiple attacks we have suffered within our borders?
It is utterly ridiculous to protest a temporary ban from these countries, the same ones the Obama administration restricted for six months.
Clearly this is motivated by politics much more than by concern for the many deserving immigrants.
Lou Lagana, Mount Gilead
Hold Trump to account on vetting
President Trump talks about “extreme vetting” of immigrants, so what does he mean by this?
We already know it takes over two years of vetting for someone to gain admission to the United States.
The Observer could do a great service by comparing current vetting standards vs. new ones presented by Team Trump.
Let’s understand the differences and then hold Team Trump accountable.
Lynne Reyburn, Sherrills Ford
Trump just trying to keep U.S. safe
President Trump is trying to keep this country safe, down the road and years to come – unlike Europe. Although unpopular, what he is doing is important.
Tim Duncan, Belmont
Women should wait and see on Trump
In response to “What next for women who marched?” (Feb. 2 Our View):
I am at a loss for the point you were trying to make in this editorial.
In the next to last paragraph you state that it would be difficult to find unity among the many who marched. And yet, you urged collectively expressing your unhappiness and backing it up with votes.
C’mon. Shouldn’t all women wait to see how Trump delivers and governs before pulling a lever for some as yet unknown candidate?
Maryann Mortimer, Matthews
Women must stay in it for the long haul
I understand the euphoria created by massive marches and the letdown when the world doesn’t change the next day.
President Trump is attempting to demoralize and dishearten women through abhorrent actions. It is easy to become overwhelmed and complacent.
As a community organizer who never thought she’d be back in the streets, I know that change involves hard concentrated work.
Women’s March organizers have laid out important actions to take over the next 100 days on their website. Remember Michelle Obama’s inspiring words: Be focused, determined, hopeful, empowered! Stay involved for the long haul!
Patricia Busch, Charlotte
Demise of circus is no victory
In response to “See the circus one last time” (Feb. 3):
Ringling Bros. circus is on its last run. It attributes the closing to declining attendance, no more elephants, and lawsuits from animal rights activists.
So many of us have life-long, cherished memories of the circus from when we were young. Its demise is trumpeted by PETA as a “victory.”
Not so for the millions of our children and grandchildren who will never experience the joy and wonder we did in our youth.
Philip Van Hoy, Charlotte
HB2 creators were mean-spirited
With due respect to Forum writer Gary Pritchett (“McCrory article was mean-spirited,” Feb. 3), the word “mean-spirited” should be attributed to those who created the HB2 legislation which, directly or indirectly, harms the citizens of this state and to the equally mean-spirited person who signed it.
Gerringer Clapp, Charlotte
