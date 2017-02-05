A polluted America won’t be so ‘great’

Pollution will return under Trump’s EPA
In response to “GOP senators move Trump EPA pick ahead as Dems boycott vote” (Feb. 3):
Many voters who supported Donald Trump are old enough to remember the Cuyahoga River catching fire in 1969, the nightly news photos of smog blanketing L.A., and fishing bans on many rivers and streams due to sewage and PCB contamination.
Was America “great” when its citizens were sickened and killed by its air and water?
Trump’s EPA nominee, Scott Pruitt, has demonstrated by past actions that he doesn’t care about pollution as long as business is accommodated.
Even if you are indifferent to the impacts on yourself, do you not have children, grandchildren, parents and grandparents who will pay a high price for a once again polluted planet?
Thomas Strini, Mint Hill
Be cautious about borders, sleeper cells
While my heart goes out to these countless refugees and their dreadful quality of life, I am cautious as to opening our borders wide to all those seeking our help.
Consider history and the danger of sleeper cells. Consider Mohamed Atta and the 9/11 hijackers, and the “good neighbors” from Nazi Germany.
All the way back to the Trojan Horse, sleeper cells have long been one of the enemy’s preferred tactics. They can exist among us for weeks, even years, until the time to strike is right.
I’m not condoning closure of our borders entirely, but somehow the influx of people seeking relocation to our country needs to be carefully monitored.
Noel A. Triplett, Charlotte
U.S. loses when scientists are barred
How small, cowardly and fearful do we look to the rest of the world?
Well, 380 scientists from 31 countries have offered lab space, library access, even housing to scientists barred from the U.S. by Trump’s immigration order.
These rejected scientists are the latest installment of brain power that helps keep the U.S. at the top of the hill, and they are being welcomed by countries that have endured much more terror than the U.S.
Many scientists who come here to study choose to stay, and they bring prestige to the U.S.
What life-saving and economic benefits have we given away to our trading competitors?
Charlotte Miller, Davidson
Prayer breakfast comment out of line
I can’t begin to enumerate the travesties that Donald Trump has perpetrated in less than two weeks as president.
But attacking Arnold Schwarzenegger at the National Prayer Breakfast? (“Trump jabs Schwarzenegger’s ‘Apprentice’ ratings – so Schwarzenegger suggests they ‘switch jobs’ ” Feb. 2)
What does a personal attack have to do with the spirit of the occasion?
Only a man with the extreme personality disorder of malignant narcissism would make this an opportunity to belittle perceived enemies and talk about himself.
Cynthia Holiny, Gastonia
Conservatives would not act this way
The Democrats, liberals and left-leaning media should be glad Donald Trump won the election.
If Hillary Clinton had won, they would not have had anything to cry about, talk about, write about, protest or destroy, and nobody to malign.
The conservatives would have just gone back to their everyday life as usual.
Darrell Ayers, Rock Hill
Twisting Constitution to fit your beliefs
In response to “Blocking Obama nominee was fair” (Feb. 2 Forum):
No, it was not fair to block a president’s nominee for a U.S. Supreme Court justice.
It is the president’s obligation to nominate a justice and the Senate’s obligation to vote on it.
Any thoughtful person – Republican or Democrat – has to admit this seat was stolen. It has been a year since Justice Scalia died.
You may be happy that Donald Trump won, and that’s fine, but please quit interpreting the Constitution to fit your beliefs.
Holly Saftner, Matthews
Cyberwarfare is real, so take it seriously
In response to “U.S. preparing new Iran sanctions over missile test” (Feb. 3) and related articles:
Anyone who thinks cancellation of the Iran nuclear deal is a good idea must see “Zero Days,” a documentary on cyberwarfare.
Involved then: USA, Israel and Iran. Involved now: China, North Korea and Russia.
Make no mistake, cyberwarfare is real; it is now and in our future.
Cyberwarfare is a greater threat than a nuke.
T. Lee Keene, Charlotte
