Wanted: Rich Democrat to buy N.C. votes

Maybe rich Democrat could buy N.C. votes
Senator Richard Burr received $43,000 and Senator Thom Tillis received $70,000 in campaign donations from the DeVos family. Betsy DeVos expects a return on her donation. There’s no way I can compete with that, but is there a rich Democrat somewhere in N.C. who could match those amounts? If we could “buy” the senators’ votes, just maybe they will do the right thing for public education and vote no on DeVos’s confirmation.
Terri Matthews, Charlotte
Trump has shown support for women
In response to “Women must stay in it for the long haul” (Feb. 5 Forum):
I would really like to know what Forum writer Patricia Busch means when she says President Trump is attempting to demoralize and dishearten women through abhorrent actions.
If she is speaking of the Donald’s past foibles as a tawdry libertine, yes he, and WE have all sinned. He has obviously grown beyond that stage.
If she will do some real research, she will find that Mr. Trump has been a real trouper when it comes to hiring women at top-level positions with pay exceeding top men.
Dickie Benzie, Charlotte
On jobs, Trump has strong act to follow
The Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported continued job growth over the last several years with 227,000 jobs created in January, the last report under the Obama Administration.
During the last three months of the Bush Administration, Americans were losing over 700,000 jobs a month!
Let’s watch what happens under this president I voted for – who to our benefit is not a “true Republican.”
Michael Mezquida, Charlotte
Hope Trump seeks diverse viewpoints
In response to “Trump: Let churches endorse candidates” (Feb. 3):
Last week President Trump reassured a National Prayer Breakfast audience that he would work to make it legal for religious and other “not-for-profit” leaders to speak out on political issues without losing tax-exempt status.
As a graduate of Moody Bible Institute, I understand evangelical Christians’ strong belief that their views are right for themselves and all others.
But this is America, where no one religious view is supposed to influence government decisions.
I hope that our president and all elected officials also seek the counsel of other religious and non-religious people.
Diane St. John, Charlotte
Utopia? Let’s try for better than No. 33
In response to “No such thing as economic utopia” (Feb. 3 Forum):
Perhaps instead of immediately jumping to Nazi-esque conclusions, Forum writer Joanna Thompson should examine some facts:
Amongst developed countries, the United States ranks 33rd in income inequality, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.
Of the 32 countries with more equitable economic systems than the U.S., exactly zero of them are led by Hitler or Stalin.
There may be no such thing as “utopia,” but we certainly could be doing a better job.
Kevin Cammarn, Charlotte
We now know what to call the president
In response to “Trump lashes out at travel ban from ‘so-called judge’” (Feb. 4):
Thank you, Mr. Trump, for clarifying how we should now refer to you. A judge from your own party disagrees with you, he becomes a “so-called judge.” You lost the popular vote (hugely). You had the lowest approval rating of any president when you took office. The majority of Americans believe you are not doing a good job after your first few weeks.
We will follow your example – from now on you will be So-Called President Trump (SCPOTUS).
Arnie Cann, Charlotte
You’re celebrating that abortion stat?
In response to “If you’re pro-life, celebrate last 8 years” (Feb. 3 Our View):
According to the editorial board, “the number of abortions has dropped below the one-million mark” is a cause for celebration? The American Public Health Association’s current statistics show that in the United States, 30,000 people are killed annually by firearms. If that rate had just dropped below the 30,000 rate, would you be rejoicing, and not continuing your constant tirade against the right to bear arms?
Barry Blackwood, Indian Trail
