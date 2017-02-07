Finally, we’re putting our country first
In response to “Backers don’t have to defend all of Trump” (Feb. 6 Our View):
President Trump’s executive order to bar citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for the next 90 days has finally established the U.S. as determinant of its own future. This ban has the potential to safeguard American citizens from terror on American soil. This political stance, rather than illustrating American as “folded into a cowardly crouch,” establishes the U.S. as standing tall for the American people.
In the past we have been quick to defend other nations’ borders but failed to defend our own. No longer can we afford to put other nations first; it is our government’s responsibility to put Americans and America first.
Rebecca Beck-Little, Shelby
Trump has shown us who he will be
In response to “Backers don’t have to defend all of Trump” (Feb. 6 Our View):
In your article, the comment, “It’s time we start believing what he has repeatedly shown us” brings to mind a quote of Maya Angelou: “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”
Seems the public keeps expecting Mr. Trump to be someone other than what he has shown us on the campaign trail.
Lucy Grasty, Charlotte
Republicans should stand up to Trump
It is time for conservative leaders in North Carolina to step up and make a stand against our dangerous president, Donald Trump. I heard nothing at all from Republicans as he recklessly attacked a judge for daring to do his job. Richard Burr? Nothing. Thom Tillis? Nothing. Robert Pittenger? Please.
Republican leaders from North Carolina are willing to sit back and risk the stability of our country because they know Trump will appoint a conservative justice and rubber stamp their agenda.
Ed McDonald, Charlotte
Why Congress is mired in gridlock
Most Democrats and Republicans in the Senate and the House are just the most petulant, whiny, tit-for-tat crybabies imaginable.
No wonder we have gridlock and most sane people are craving term limits.
I’m sure strong Republicans loathe Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and their ilk. I am just as sure strong Democrats loathe Mitch O’Connell and even more so, President Trump himself.
Members of Congress truly seem more interested in settling scores from the election cycle, and in many cases events over the past eight years or more.
Brad Frazier, Iron Station
Dreams lost because of illegal immigrants?
In response to “Dreamers still feel threatened, despite Trump’s assurance” (Feb. 2):
Good for Ana Valdez that she is pursuing her education at UNCC, and that she is able to afford to pay for it. There are many students who have the same aspirations, but they are not given the same opportunity because either their application was rejected or they lack the financial resources.
I wonder how many U.S. citizens were denied entry to UNCC only to have that critical slot taken by someone who is an illegal immigrant? I hope that Ms. Valdez is able to complete her education. With a degree in Political Science she may even seek a career in law. Perhaps then she will honor the laws which she and her father blatantly ignore today.
Richard Martin, Charlotte
Repeal ACA, but find something better
In response to “ACA repeal could cost county and state millions” (Feb. 5):
The old saying “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” should be the basis of any efforts to reform our current for-profit multi-payer system.
Certainly the ACA should be repealed, but not before something better is identified to take its place. A nationally funded, privately delivered health care system, along with a robust public health presence, would provide care to everyone, keep us safer from communicable diseases, and save taxpayer dollars.
Andrea DeSantis, Charlotte
Who knows what change could bring?
In response to “Moving forward, and back, on change” (Feb. 5):
Taylor Batten celebrates the tearing down of formerly inflexible boundaries. Girls in the Boy Scouts. A rabbi joins Muslims in World Hijab Day. Cats enter the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.
Who knows where this could lead? Maybe one day a conservative will join the Observer editorial staff.
Mike Tuggle, Charlotte
