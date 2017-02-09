I want to see more N.C. reps in Congress stand up to Trump

Too few N.C. reps decry Trump
It is somewhat disturbing that our N.C. members of Congress, particularly Sen. Richard Burr, Sen. Thom Tillis and Rep. Robert Pittenger, have never spoken up against most of President Trump’s miscues, such as his assault on judges and on candidates who are clearly unqualified for the positions they’ve been nominated for. Pittenger has shown full support.
At least our S.C. members, Sen. Lindsey Graham and Rep. Mark Sanford, have raised serious questions about the president’s dictates and juvenile actions.
Lee Monks, Monroe
People do change, Sen. Warren
In response to “Senate confirms Jeff Sessions for attorney general” (Feb. 8):
I thought the Democrats believed in evolution or at least second chances.
The people and the society do change over the years. Sen. Elizabeth Warren should come up with something better than a letter from 1986 to block Sen. Jeff Sessions’ nomination.
Everybody changes! Mr. Obama was against gay marriage in 2008, but for it as president!
Kenan Porobic, Charlotte
Let companies build third bathrooms
I am sick and tired of hearing about HB2.
I have a good suggestion: Why don’t all the companies opposed to HB2 start constructing third bathrooms for all the transgenders and whatever.
The problem would be solved, and we shouldn’t have to use our tax money either.
I can’t believe that only a tiny portion of the population is transgender and some liberal decided we should accommodate them, no matter what!
Marie Tucker, Concord
Trump vowed to keep Muslims out
In response to “Trump’s ban is not a ban on Muslims” (Feb. 9 Forum):
Perhaps Forum writer Greg Fields has forgotten that during the campaign then-candidate Donald Trump vowed many times to ban Muslims from coming into the U.S.
Perhaps he has forgotten that Rudy Giuliani was recently captured on tape saying that Trump asked him to figure out how to ban Muslims legally. Perhaps he has forgotten that no terrorists have been documented as coming from the banned regions.
Perhaps he can explain why countries documented for terrorism, like Egypt and Saudi Arabia, are not on the list. Perhaps.
Stephen Mayor, Fort Mill
Stop marketing from the Oval Office
In response to “Belk to keep Trump line at flagship stores, not website” (Feb. 9):
President Trump’s first overt conflict of interest, bullying Nordstrom for dropping his daughter’s clothing line, was a success.
Nordstrom’s stock price immediately dropped and Belk decided to keep selling the low-performing line in flagship stores after taking it off the website.
Who’s next? Must federal staff wear Trump’s unstylish ties? Federal vendors stay in his hotels? Trade groups plan conferences at his golf clubs?
Apparently, the job of president is now just a huge marketing opportunity.
Pam Isacks, Charlotte
Belk’s Ivanka Trump decision disappoints
How can Belk let this happen – discontinuing Ivanka Trump’s line on their website!
That is a disgrace to the people who buy her things.
I need not ever use the Belk card again in my life.
May-Ann Potter, Taveras, Fla.
Single-payer health care? Count me in
In response to “Repeal ACA, but find something better” (Feb. 8 Forum):
Forum writer Andrea Desantis says calls for a replacement for the ACA: “A nationally funded, privately delivered health care system, along with a robust public health presence, would provide care to everyone, keep us safer from communicable diseases, and save taxpayer dollars.”
That sounds suspiciously like Medicare for Everyone, or single-payer. I could absolutely get on board with that.
Think we could sell it to House Speaker Paul Ryan?
Mary Cunningham, Charlotte
Adding Robert Yates to my list of heroes
In response to “He’s in the RACE of his LIFE” (Feb. 8):
It is amazing how lengthy one’s list of heroes grows over a lifetime.
Robert Yates was added to mine after I read of his numerous struggles and triumphs. To be sure, his ability to draw from his inner strength to clear the hurdles of the past will serve him well in meeting this latest challenge.
I pray he can claim another victory; this one off the track.
Gail Austin, Concord
