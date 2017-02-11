Here’s hoping DeVos doesn’t make public schools disappear

DeVos is a threat to public schools
In response to “Sen. Scott mounts final defense, Pence casts deciding vote, as DeVos is confirmed” (Feb. 8):
I’m afraid the comment Sen. Tim Scott made in support of Betsy DeVos for Education Secretary may be predictive.
He called public education “the closest thing to magic in America.” We shall see if DeVos makes it disappear!
David Duncan, Fort Mill
Curry stepped out of bounds on Trump
Steph Curry, outstanding basketball star beloved by millions, surprisingly described the President of the United States as an ass.
Like all Americans, he is entitled to his beliefs, but in this case he went too far in his name-calling description.
Bill Brannon, Davidson
Now’s the time to reveal that ISIS plan
It was more than a little surprising to read that President Donald Trump has asked the Pentagon to devise a strategy to defeat the Islamic State.
It wasn’t even a year ago when he told a Greenville, N.C., audience that he had a secret “foolproof” plan to take care of ISIS in short order. Seems like there’d be no time like the present to deploy it.
William Burns Jr., Charlotte
Media, marching women create chaos
In response to “Backers don’t have to defend all of Trump” (Feb. 6 Our View):
Almost 63 million Americans voted for Donald Trump.
We know exactly who is causing chaos, sparking protests and generating unflattering headlines – the women marching with disgusting signs, the mainstream media painting false narratives of the president, and the violent protesters flouting our laws.
Let’s be clear about what kind of country we want – one that is safe, lawful, faithful and prosperous for every citizen.
We don’t have to defend ourselves or our president, nor do we need to “embrace” the changing, Godless culture some would force upon us.
Debby Presson, Mint Hill
Don’t let Russian hacking be ignored
How refreshing it was to hear over 1,000 Utah residents shout in harmony “Do your job!” to their U.S. congressman during a town hall meeting Thursday night.
I would add to their proclamation: “Wake up and finish the investigation of Russian hacking into our electoral system!”
How can something this critical to our homeland security and future elections be ignored? This is not a partisan issue. This is our future! Wake up all Americans and do your job!
Larry Elder, Charlotte
We need Ivanka more than ever
In response to “Trump slams Nordstrom for treating daughter Ivanka ‘so unfairly’ ” (Feb. 8):
It’s a pity that Nordstrom has decided to drop Ivanka Trump’s line of clothing from its stores because she is one of the few people who can sometimes keep President Trump on the straight and narrow.
I for one think Ivanka’s clothes are beautiful and, at the same time, admire what Donald Trump is trying to do – while detesting how he is doing it.
Nordstrom, are you mad? We need Ivanka more than ever!
Barry Marshall, Charlotte
In DWI deaths revoke licenses permanently
In response to “UNCC student, boyfriend killed in wrong-way crash in Lumberton” (Feb. 7):
If Broderick Jones is guilty of driving while impaired and causing the deaths of two 18 year olds, then loss of his driving privileges for life, plus jail time, is a fair consequence.
Society must do more to deter such senseless and preventable killings by other drivers.
James Proper, Mint Hill
Remove beer, alcohol ads from TV
It’s all the more frustrating to know the driver accused in the deaths of Ryan Menke and Dana Wilson while driving the wrong way on U.S. 74 Sunday night had multiple DWI arrests.
Although the numerous beer commercials aired during the Super Bowl hours earlier may have had nothing to do with Ryan and Dana’s tragic deaths, it’s possible they did.
Beer commercials portraying idyllic nature scenes and back-slapping friends are in stark contrast to the real life consequences suffered each day.
It’s clearly time that alcohol advertising and promotion go the way of tobacco.
Timothy L. Deal, Salisbury
