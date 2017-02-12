Tillis reached out in compromise, others should join him

I applaud Tillis’ move on immigration
I want to thank Sen. Thom Tillis for showing leadership in his recent proposal for a bipartisan immigration overhaul.
It is time that both sides come together to find a compromise and a solution that works.
Sen. Tillis’ plan looks to take on issues dear to those on the right and left, such as tightening border security while also providing temporary legal status for the children brought to the U.S. at a young age by their parents.
I commend Sen. Tillis for taking action and I urge Democrats and Republicans to join in his effort and look toward bipartisan consensus.
Kip Harkey, Charlotte
Burr, Tillis votes on DeVos disappoint
In voting to confirm Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education, Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis confirmed a few other things as well.
They confirmed that their votes can be bought, that they do not care about our children or their education, and that they’re willing to have a federal agency led by a person whose main qualification is that she is a wealthy donor to Republican politicians.
They and their Republican colleagues should be ashamed – by all appearances they lack scruples.
We and our children deserve better.
Charlie White, Asheboro
That D.C. swamp seems to be growing
President Donald Trump campaigned on the promise to drain the Washington swamp. So far he seemingly has only widened it, made it deeper and populated it with denizens far worse than those who originally and still inhabit the place.
William Wortman Jr., Statesville
Bad behavior by liberals gets ignored
In response to “Backers don’t have to defend all of Trump” (Feb. 6 Our View):
The Observer likes to lecture President Trump’s supporters, but seems to ignore bad liberal, progressive behavior.
At the inauguration 28 congressional representatives disrespected the office of the president by boycotting the ceremony.
At the parade Black Lives Matter and other protesters burned and destroyed property and attacked police and Veterans Inaugural Ball attendees.
The women’s march featured a foul-mouthed celebrity speaker who talked about burning down the White House.
Which is more deplorable?
Bruce Moline, Charlotte
It’s the Oval Office, show some respect
In response to “Six Patriots plan to skip Super Bowl celebration at Trump White House” (Feb. 9):
Super Bowl Champions have skipped the White House celebration in years past. But I remember a time when the Oval Office was sacred – it was more important than the politics or the person.
We are a divided country, but I wish that tradition and respect would still prevail every now and then.
Traci Cockerham, Charlotte
Simple solutions for HB2, toll lanes, more
I use the KISS principle all the time. This time it means Keep It Simple, Charlotte.
Nobody wants the toll lanes, cancel the contract.
Repeal HB2. The city is clearly losing business. Use common sense; if you look like a woman use the women’s bathroom, if you look like a man use the men’s bathroom.
Support the new soccer stadium.
Move the NASCAR museum to Concord where it belongs; race fans go to Concord!
Enough said!
Kathleen Moore, Clover, S.C.
Kill HB2, bring on the tournaments
One political body passed an unnecessary ordinance, which led to another passing an unnecessary law (HB2), albeit with good intentions.
That led to the NBA, NCAA and ACC boycotting N.C. sports venues, claiming high moral ground. Really? They all cowed from self-imposed, unseen political heat.
Sports is an institution that ignores differences and brings everyone together for common goals and enjoyment. Bring on the tournaments – kill the bill and any ordinance.
Ron Keane, Mooresville
In praise of Charlotte School of Law
I couldn’t possibly address every accusation against Charlotte School of Law, but as a CSL graduate I feel compelled to share my experience.
The first day I stepped on campus I felt I was around family. Dedicated staff , like Assistant Dean Traci Fleury, Professor Scott Sigman and Dean Jay Conison went out of their way to help students succeed.
In addition to giving us a great education, they set the example for responsibility, ethics, compassion and professionalism, values I will always carry with me. I have no doubt fellow alumni will continue to prove the Department of Education wrong.
Brian Walker, Wilmington
Comments