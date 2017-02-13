Yes, Boy Scouts can benefit all children

Yes, Scouts can benefit all children
In response to “Think Boy Scouts have lost their way? You’ve made a grave mistake” (Feb. 10 Viewpoint):
Bravo to Mark Turner for his response to the narrow-minded opinion of the director of the N.C. Values Coalition. As the mother of a former Scout and a current advisor for a BSA-sponsored Law Enforcement Explorer Post, I agree that the Scouts should be all inclusive. All children can benefit from the discipline, teamwork, and mentoring that the Scouts provide. I have seen several young people come in who are shy and have low self-esteem, but grow into self-confident leaders with the guidance from caring adult leaders.
Deborah Beck, Iron Station
Concealed carry bill defies logic
In response to “Citizens 18 and up could carry concealed handgun without permit under proposed NC law” (Feb. 10):
My sense of logic and personal values are challenged by the legislative bill to allow citizens to carry concealed guns without a permit, proposed by state legislator Larry Pittman. I can imagine mayhem and violence initiated by irresponsible, immature and quick-tempered older teenagers who haven’t yet learned to respect tolerance over impulse in conflict situations. This bill is unwise and misguided.
Ted Dasynich, Mooresville
Gun proposal addresses real need
The Observer editorial board once again exposes how little it knows about how real people are affected by ineffective, albeit well meaning liberal gun policies. In reference to Rep. Larry Pittman’s effort to eliminate concealed handgun permits, the Observer says this is not addressing any real need.
In Mecklenburg County a concealed handgun permit requires training at a cost of over $75. The permit costs another $90, including fingerprinting and a wait of over four months. Contrast this to criminal bad guys who get illegal guns in 15 minutes for $100 on the street.
Who is really being protected?
Buddy Byrum, Matthews
President Trump is already a failure
I am wondering how loyal Republicans are dealing with the incompetence and corruption roiling out of the Trump administration. From lambasting department stores for dropping his daughter’s failing clothing line to haranguing U.S. allies, Trump has shown himself to be embarrassingly unfit for command.
Here is a person who wishes to rule by presidential decree, who communicates with the nation by misspelled tweets, and who can’t be bothered to learn the ropes by which a president must help pull America forward.
Trump is already a failure. And he is only going to get worse.
Michael A. Clark, Charlotte
High-top tables send wrong message
In response to “High-tops are low blow to disabled” (Feb. 9 Forum):
I read with interest the letter from Forum writer Wayne Hackbarth regarding high-top tables in restaurants.
Not only do these send an unwelcoming message to anyone in a wheelchair or using a cane or walker; they are also very uncomfortable to anyone who has had knee replacement surgery or any kind of leg injury.
I am of the age where I like to have both my feet on the ground. If a restaurant cannot accommodate my request, I, too, will take my purchasing power elsewhere.
Karin Kemp, Matthews
Congress is quietly weakening laws
Pay attention, America! While President Trump dominates the headlines, Congress has quietly reversed several common sense laws.
Now, coal companies have more leeway to dump debris into local streams and a disabled person on Social Security because of a serious mental health problem is able to purchase guns.
These moves benefit the coal industry and NRA. Neither of these items will make America great!
Kelly Morlacci, Charlotte
This old white guy is embarrassed
In response to “What do you see when you look at my mug shot?” (Feb. 11):
Theoden Janes’ great writing had me chuckling and squirming simultaneously. This type of anti-PC “openness” he described is only going to get worse. The Republican administration has given rise to the brave bigot.
As an old white guy I have nothing to offer Janes but my embarrassment, sympathy, and hope that the political winds will change and these people will crawl back under their rocks.
Albert So, Charlotte
Comments