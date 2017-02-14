Davidson is No. 1 - but for the wrong thing

Not cheering this No. 1 ranking
In response to “Solutions to campus sexual assault starts with culture change” (Feb. 12 Viewpoint):
Davidson has finally arrived – No. 1 in the Carolinas and No. 9 in the nation for sexual assaults! This should come as no surprise. For years, Davidson, in the quest for national acclaim, has abandoned founding principles, distancing itself from its conservative Presbyterian heritage.
Just recently, the Observer featured another Davidson student, with his pants below his underwear, leading the protests in uptown Charlotte, disgracing the reputation of generations of Davidson grads, who have given so much to our city, state and nation. All this, while the college leaders offered no restraint.
So, All Hail O Davidson. Let liberalism reign.
Don Reid, Charlotte
Marchers, others get to have a voice, too
In response to “Media, marching women create chaos” (Feb. 12 Forum):
Debby Presson fears that marching women are causing chaos, the media are painting false narratives, and protesters are flouting laws. She feels that 63 million voters are sufficient to validate President Trump’s agenda.
I would like to remind her that more than 73 million voted for people other than President Trump. The same Constitution which awarded the presidency to Mr. Trump allows marching women, the media to present factual information and protesters to voice opinions.
I agree with Ms. Presson that we all want a safe, lawful, and prosperous country, but we must avoid bigotry, misogyny, and xenophobia. America will always be a melting pot and protector of cultures, religions and political views.
Jim Ragaini, Charlotte
Curry went too far with Trump opinion
In response to “Stick to sports? No way. Stephen Curry, other sports figures should continue to make their opinions another asset” (Feb. 12):
Steph Curry, like any other athlete, has the right to express his thoughts publicly on political figures. What Curry obviously does not understand is the responsibility that comes with this right.
To call the president, our highest elected official, a derogatory name is communicating to every child and teenager who admires Curry that any authority figure they disagree with is free game to be derided with inappropriate language.
Christians in 1st century Asia Minor lived under a murderous emperor named Nero who put tar on Christians and used them as human torches to light his gardens. Yet Scripture exhorted these believers to “honor the king” (1 Peter 1:17).
A self proclaiming Christian, Curry should admit his wrong and do the same.
Rick D. Slate, Gastonia
City Council should uphold nation’s laws
In response to “Advocates for immigrants demand protection, warn council of voter backlash” (Feb. 11):
It is outrageous that 30,000 so-called citizen voters who have sworn to uphold the laws of this country would want action taken by the Charlotte City Council to break those laws. Mob rule is becoming a crisis; law-abiding citizens must not let this happen. They must turn out and vote for those candidates who will uphold our laws.
Elton Shoemaker, Charlotte
Cost of Trump’s wall worth every penny
We are often told how expensive it would be to build a wall and better secure our southern border, and it would be expensive. But it costs the American taxpayers to educate illegal immigrants and give them medical care. How about the costs of housing tens of thousands of felon illegal immigrants in our prisons, most of whom have committed serious crimes?
Most illegal immigrants are good hard-working people, but spending money to better secure the American people from the murderers, rapists and drug dealers will be worth every penny.
Dick Meyer, Charlotte
Respect for Oval Office? Yes, please
In response to “It’s the Oval Office, show some respect” (Feb. 13 Forum):
If anyone has diminished the “sacredness” of the Oval Office, it’s President Trump himself with his petulant tweets and vulgar, thoughtless speech.
When the president refuses to act with dignity, he demeans the office to which he was elected. Super Bowl players who refuse an invitation to the White House are only reacting to the president’s appalling behavior and his attacks on minority groups.
Deb Campbell, Huntersville
