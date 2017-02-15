What do you not understand about ‘legal’ and ‘illegal’?

There’s legal and there’s illegal, got it?
What do people not understand about the words “legal” and “illegal”? I have no sympathy for those here illegally because they knowingly entered our country as such. And now that our country is finally rounding up illegal immigrants who have committed crimes, this should be a warning to others who are undocumented to take the appropriate steps to become legal. I for one am tired of the “bleeding sentiments” and stories. You are costing our country money and at taxpayer expense.
Paul Korry, Fort Mill
Broken tail light? Come on, Mayor
In response to “Charlotte mayor: ‘No one should be deported for merely having a broken tail light’” (Feb. 14 charlotteobserver.com):
C’mon, Mayor. Nobody’s being deported for a broken tail light. If I’m pulled over for a minor traffic offense and my car is full of stolen goods, it’s the traffic offense that got me noticed but the stolen goods that got me in trouble. But I guess the “uninvited visitors,” or whatever the nom du jour is these days, constitute the latest protected class, so different rules apply, right?
Tom Massey, Waxhaw
WWJD? Persecuted immigrants know
Wednesday morning I was up early, preparing to lead a mid-week Bible study on Matthew, Chapter 5 v. 38-48. Jesus said to his followers, “but I say to you love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.” Then I read in Wednesday’s Observer that parishioners of Our Lady of Guadalupe who fear President Trump and his administration’s persecution of their hard-working, family-oriented community are praying for him every day in Mass. Truly the Lord works in mysterious ways.
Ed Hinson, Charlotte
Reid oversimplifies Davidson situation
In response to “Not cheering this No. 1 ranking” (Feb. 15 Forum):
The actions of a few do not bring disgrace to other Davidson College graduates but only to themselves. It goes without saying that we are disappointed in those who violate the standards that Davidson tries to instill in its students, but at the risk of being trite, in this case a few bad apples do not spoil the barrel. Sexual abuse should not be viewed through the lens of so called liberal or conservative educational practices. It is a disturbing social problem that is being given more light so that society on and off campuses can work to solve it. It should not be reduced to simple-minded finger-pointing on an editorial page.
Kent Rhodes, Charlotte
Hayes glosses over Garland’s talents
In response to “Trump fulfills promise by tapping Gorsuch” (Feb. 7 For the Record):
Please don’t let Robin Hayes get away with his sanctimonious preaching on the qualifications of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.
This glosses over the qualifications of Merrick Garland, as if he weren’t qualified to be a Supreme Court Justice, whom the Republicans refused to even grant a hearing.
People need to be reminded how this good judge got railroaded by the opposition party.
William Payne, Charlotte
Boycott those who boycott Ivanka
I like Ivanka Trump’s clothes line and call on others who like it to boycott the stores refusing to carry her line, e.g., Nordstrom’s, Neiman Marcus, and Belk’s. Boycott their businesses and tear up those credit cards and mail them to stores refusing to carry a line of clothes because of politics.
Frances Barts, Charlotte
On high-tops, we all have different needs
In response to “High-tops are low blow to disabled” (Feb. 9 Forum) and related articles:
Following several strokes, my 94-years young mother is left with severely weak legs, such that she cannot lift herself up from a standard height chair (and believe me, my mom wants every scrap of independence she can muster). My husband and I regularly “scout” area restaurants specifically to find those who include some high-top tables so that she can still enjoy family outings in local restaurants. I have made a point to thank those restaurant owners who, I feel, go out of their way to be inclusive.
I sure do wish everyone could understand that we all have different needs!
J. M. Cook, Charlotte
Thank you for story on Jesse Oxendine
Having just read the inspiring article of a life devoted to all the wonderful causes that have made this country great, I will not soon forget the name Jesse Oxendine.
Gerry Clapp, Charlotte
Comments